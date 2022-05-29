"No depth? My foot!"- Fans demand Women's IPL after Supernovas beat Velocity in last-ball thriller to win Women's T20 Challenge 2022

The Supernovas held their nerves to beat Velocity in an absolute humdinger by four runs to win their third Women's T20 Challenge title. The final was a fitting end to a remarkable tournament.

Quite a few Indian domestic stars were on show at this tournament and one of them, in the form of young all-rounder Simran Bahadur, almost won the game for Velocity. She and Laura Wolvaardt added a quickfire 44 runs off just 19 balls and took Velocity to the brink of victory.

However, Sophie Ecclestone proved why she is the No.1 ranked T20I bowler as she took her team over the line in the final. Fans on Twitter hailed the efforts of Bahadur and Wolvaardt despite Velocity ending up on the losing side.

Some also urged the BCCI to begin preparations for a full-fledged Women's IPL from next year as they feel there is enough depth in Indian women's cricket. Here's how Twitter reacted to this incredible final:

Ritwika Dhar @RituD307 Who won who lost really doesn't matter in an exhibitional tournament! What matters- quality cricket! And that we got in all 4 games. I hope NOBODY will question about the WIPL now. #WT20Challenge Who won who lost really doesn't matter in an exhibitional tournament! What matters- quality cricket! And that we got in all 4 games. I hope NOBODY will question about the WIPL now. #WT20Challenge

Cricket @graphmatrices Laura will go big if there is WIPL auction next year Laura will go big if there is WIPL auction next year

#WomensT20Challenge Cannot stress enough how massively disappointing it is that there were only four of these matches. Cannot stress enough how massively disappointing it is that there were only four of these matches.#WomensT20Challenge

#My11CircleWT20C #SNOvVEL Imagine playing a tournament with that sort of spectacle, drama and atmosphere for a full season. Imagine playing a tournament with that sort of spectacle, drama and atmosphere for a full season.#WT20Challenge #My11CircleWT20C #SNOvVEL

Lisa Sthalekar @sthalekar93 No matter what the result is, @LauraWolvaardt innings has been high class, plus amazing little cameos by Simran & Cross No matter what the result is, @LauraWolvaardt innings has been high class, plus amazing little cameos by Simran & Cross

Jassa @JasCricket If we do not get WIPL after such performance in the this T20 challenge then it'll be the biggest loss for Indian cricket, because it has been more about incredible performances by domestic talent and how. Just incredible If we do not get WIPL after such performance in the this T20 challenge then it'll be the biggest loss for Indian cricket, because it has been more about incredible performances by domestic talent and how. Just incredible 🔥

Karthik Raj @kartcric Those connections off Vastrakar, man. So clean from Simran Bahadur Those connections off Vastrakar, man. So clean from Simran Bahadur

NIK #JustAFan @nikhikalpita Well played Velocity. Well played Simran Well played Velocity. Well played Simran ❤️

Niharika Raina @niharika_raina High class final between Supernovas and Velocity. Kept all of us on the edge of our seats. Women's IPL will be even more exciting!!! #WT20Challenge High class final between Supernovas and Velocity. Kept all of us on the edge of our seats. Women's IPL will be even more exciting!!! #WT20Challenge

NIK #JustAFan @nikhikalpita Unbelievable. We want WIPL Unbelievable. We want WIPL 😭

Simran, you were damn Bahadur alright! What a game, what a tournament! Heartbreak! Jailbreak! Give me a break! Or don't - give me more women's cricket cuz this is the real deal. It's worth every bit.Simran, you were damn Bahadur alright! What a game, what a tournament! #WT20Challenge Heartbreak! Jailbreak! Give me a break! Or don't - give me more women's cricket cuz this is the real deal. It's worth every bit.Simran, you were damn Bahadur alright! What a game, what a tournament! #WT20Challenge

Devansh🎭 #AavaDe @Nexusofjoy No depth my foot.... prepare for the wipl next year No depth my foot.... prepare for the wipl next year

Lavanya 🎙️🎥👩🏻‍💻 @lav_narayanan #WT20C I believed. for a second I believed that Velocity could and ALL credit for that goes to Simran Bahadur! She has every reason to feel like a hero. #WomensT20Challenge hallenge #WT20C I believed. for a second I believed that Velocity could and ALL credit for that goes to Simran Bahadur! She has every reason to feel like a hero. #WomensT20Challenge #WT20Challenge #WT20C

Bass, darr ke naa jiyein yeh apni zindagi.



#WT20C | Kiran and Simran in a cricket match.Bass, darr ke naa jiyein yeh apni zindagi. #WT20C hallenge Kiran and Simran in a cricket match.Bass, darr ke naa jiyein yeh apni zindagi.#WT20C | #WT20Challenge

let's take a moment and appreciate these two



Laura Wolvaardt 🤝Simran Bahadur



#CricketTwitter #WomensT20Challenge Partnership of 44* Runs in just 19 Ballslet's take a moment and appreciate these twoLaura Wolvaardt 🤝Simran Bahadur Partnership of 44* Runs in just 19 Balls let's take a moment and appreciate these two ❤️Laura Wolvaardt 🤝Simran Bahadur#CricketTwitter #WomensT20Challenge https://t.co/afSs8HOijh

Over 19.1: A superb six.

Over 19.5: A 98.4kph yorker for a dot ball.



What a batter Laura Wolvaardt is.

What a bowler Sophie Ecclestone is.

And what an effort by Simran Bahadur.



Good stuff.



scroll.in/field/1024971/… Over 19.1: A superb six.Over 19.5: A 98.4kph yorker for a dot ball.What a batter Laura Wolvaardt is.What a bowler Sophie Ecclestone is.And what an effort by Simran Bahadur.Good stuff. #WomensT20Challenge Over 19.1: A superb six.Over 19.5: A 98.4kph yorker for a dot ball. What a batter Laura Wolvaardt is.What a bowler Sophie Ecclestone is.And what an effort by Simran Bahadur.Good stuff. scroll.in/field/1024971/… https://t.co/LNGdHhn7DW

Rashi Kanojiya bowled an economical spell conceding just 22 runs in 4 overs



2 youngsters, 2 very special contribution



Clearly, there is immense depth in the domestic circuit



#WomensT20Challenge Simran Bahadur scored 20 Runs in just 10 BallsRashi Kanojiya bowled an economical spell conceding just 22 runs in 4 overs2 youngsters, 2 very special contributionClearly, there is immense depth in the domestic circuit Simran Bahadur scored 20 Runs in just 10 BallsRashi Kanojiya bowled an economical spell conceding just 22 runs in 4 overs2 youngsters, 2 very special contribution 👏🙌Clearly, there is immense depth in the domestic circuit#WomensT20Challenge

#WomensIPL #WomensT20Challenge Hopefully, there's much more exciting as well as close contested Women's T20 cricket to come in the years to follow in India in the months of March, April & May! Hopefully, there's much more exciting as well as close contested Women's T20 cricket to come in the years to follow in India in the months of March, April & May! #WomensIPL #WomensT20Challenge

Kudos to Velocity Team For Giving Us Such A Thriller And Missing Out By Just 4 Runs



High Time We Must Have A Proper Women’s IPL Soon Now! Congratulations To Harmanpreet Kaur’s Supernovas On Winning The Finals Of #WomensT20Challenge Kudos to Velocity Team For Giving Us Such A Thriller And Missing Out By Just 4 RunsHigh Time We Must Have A Proper Women’s IPL Soon Now! Congratulations To Harmanpreet Kaur’s Supernovas On Winning The Finals Of #WomensT20Challenge 🎉🌟Kudos to Velocity Team For Giving Us Such A Thriller And Missing Out By Just 4 Runs 👏High Time We Must Have A Proper Women’s IPL Soon Now! https://t.co/bGxcw4mLkn

Harmanpreet good all through.



Deepti made a mark as captain and bowler.



Dottin, Ecclestone, Wolvaardt and King superb.



Great advertisement of home-grown and overseas talent this



Bring on the Top knock under pressure from Simran Bahadur.Harmanpreet good all through.Deepti made a mark as captain and bowler.Dottin, Ecclestone, Wolvaardt and King superb.Great advertisement of home-grown and overseas talent this #WomensT20Challenge final was.Bring on the #WIPL Top knock under pressure from Simran Bahadur. Harmanpreet good all through.Deepti made a mark as captain and bowler.Dottin, Ecclestone, Wolvaardt and King superb.Great advertisement of home-grown and overseas talent this #WomensT20Challenge final was.Bring on the #WIPL?

Supernovas bowl well to keep power-packed Velocity batting at bay

The target of 166 was a competitive one, but Velocity arguably had the best batting line-up among the three teams. The Supernovas leaked runs in the first two overs, but fought back brilliantly.

After both openers Shafali Varma and Yastika Bhatia failed to convert their starts, Kiran Navgire ended her miserable stay at the crease [0(13)] to put Velocity in further trouble.

Natthakan Chantam too couldn't do much and it was down to the world-class Laura Wolvaardt to show why she is arguably one of the best in the business. Although Velocity lost wickets at the other end, Wolvaardt continued her fight and got great support from Kate Cross and Simran Bahadur.

The young all-rounder from Delhi failed to put the last ball into the stands, but she should be proud of the character she showed on such a big stage. Women's IPL is perhaps inevitable with such quality Indian cricket on display.

