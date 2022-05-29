"No depth? My foot!"- Fans demand Women's IPL after Supernovas beat Velocity in last-ball thriller to win Women's T20 Challenge 2022

The Supernovas held their nerves to beat Velocity in an absolute humdinger by four runs to win their third Women's T20 Challenge title. The final was a fitting end to a remarkable tournament.
Quite a few Indian domestic stars were on show at this tournament and one of them, in the form of young all-rounder Simran Bahadur, almost won the game for Velocity. She and Laura Wolvaardt added a quickfire 44 runs off just 19 balls and took Velocity to the brink of victory.
However, Sophie Ecclestone proved why she is the No.1 ranked T20I bowler as she took her team over the line in the final. Fans on Twitter hailed the efforts of Bahadur and Wolvaardt despite Velocity ending up on the losing side.
Some also urged the BCCI to begin preparations for a full-fledged Women's IPL from next year as they feel there is enough depth in Indian women's cricket. Here's how Twitter reacted to this incredible final:
Supernovas bowl well to keep power-packed Velocity batting at bay
The target of 166 was a competitive one, but Velocity arguably had the best batting line-up among the three teams. The Supernovas leaked runs in the first two overs, but fought back brilliantly.
After both openers Shafali Varma and Yastika Bhatia failed to convert their starts, Kiran Navgire ended her miserable stay at the crease [0(13)] to put Velocity in further trouble.
Natthakan Chantam too couldn't do much and it was down to the world-class Laura Wolvaardt to show why she is arguably one of the best in the business. Although Velocity lost wickets at the other end, Wolvaardt continued her fight and got great support from Kate Cross and Simran Bahadur.
The young all-rounder from Delhi failed to put the last ball into the stands, but she should be proud of the character she showed on such a big stage. Women's IPL is perhaps inevitable with such quality Indian cricket on display.