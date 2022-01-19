No Indians in the XI as ICC names Men's T20I Team of the Year

There was no space for Indian players in the Men's T20I Team of the Year for 2021 named by ICC today.

Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam were both picked after their phenomenal performances in 2021, while Shaheen Shah Afridi also made the cut.

South Africa also had three representatives in the team, with Aiden Markram, David Miller and Tabraiz Shamsi all named in the Team of the Year.

ICC @ICC



More bit.ly/ICCMensT20ITOTY The ICC Men's T20I Team of the Year certainly packs a punchMore The ICC Men's T20I Team of the Year certainly packs a punch 👊 More 👉 bit.ly/ICCMensT20ITOTY https://t.co/mhfNsE2mU3

There were two players from Australia who won the 2021 T20 World Cup. Mitchell Marsh, Player of the Match in the World Cup final, was selected along with pacer Josh Hazlewood.

England's Jos Buttler, Sri Lanka's Wanindu Hasaranga and Bangladesh's Mustafizur Rahman rounded off the team.

Babar was named the captain of the ICC Men's T20I Team of the Year.

Mohammad Rizwan was the star performer in the format in 2021, racking up 1326 runs in 29 matches. He became the only player to score 1,000 T20I runs in a calendar year.

He was well complemented by Babar at the top of the order for Pakistan, with the skipper scoring 939 runs in 2021.

Wanindu Hasaranga was the standout player with the ball in T20s in 2021, finishing as the top wicket-taker in the World Cup with a record 16 scalps. Overall, he picked up 36 wickets in 20 matches in the year.

ICC Men's T20I Team of 2021: Jos Buttler (England), Mohammad Rizwan (Pakistan), Babar Azam (Pakistan), Aiden Markram (South Africa), Mitchell Marsh (Australia), David Miller (South Africa), Tabraiz Shamsi (South Africa), Josh Hazlewood (Australia), Wanindu Hasaranga (Sri Lanka), Mustafizur Rahman (Bangladesh), Shaheen Shah Afridi (Pakistan).

Smriti Mandhana India's sole representative in Women's T20I Team of the Year

ICC also named the Women's T20I Team of the Year and Smriti Mandhana was the only Indian present there.

ICC @ICC



Did your favourite players make the list? 🤔



bit.ly/3KAr8Bp The ICC Women's T20I Team of the Year is here 🤩Did your favourite players make the list? 🤔 The ICC Women's T20I Team of the Year is here 🤩Did your favourite players make the list? 🤔 bit.ly/3KAr8Bp

There were five England players, while three South Africans were named in the team.

Ireland's Gaby Lewis and Zimbabwe's Loryn Phiri completed the team.

Also Read Article Continues below

ICC Women's T20I Team of the Year: Smriti Mandhana (India), Tammy Beaumont (England), Danni Wyatt (England), Gaby Lewis (Ireland), Nat Sciver (c) (England), Amy Jones (England), Laura Wolvaardt (South Africa), Marizanne Kapp (South Africa), Sophie Ecclestone (England), Loryn Phiri (Zimbabwe), Shabnim Ismail (South Africa).

Edited by S Chowdhury