"No place for racism in today’s world" - Mohammed Shami calls for strict action after India players are racially abused

Mohammed Shami has called for strict action against the members of the crowd who racially abused his India teammates. After watching Mohammed Siraj experience racial abuse from the Australia crowd at the SCG, Shami took to social media to express his disappointment at the events.

The India fast bowler lamented the repeated racial abuse that his teammates have had to face during the Test match.

Mohammed Shami, who has returned to India after fracturing his wrist in the first Test against Australia said on Twitter -

"Disappointing to see that my teammates were subjected to racial abuse repeatedly in Sydney. There is no place for racism in today’s world and it is not acceptable. I hope that strict action is taken against those who misbehaved."

Disappointing to see that my teammates were subjected to racial abuse repeatedly in Sydney. There is no place for racism in today’s world and it is not acceptable. I hope that strict action is taken against those who misbehaved. #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/pKZA9Y0gfv — Mohammad Shami (@MdShami11) January 10, 2021

Racism mars third Test match between India and Australia

Play was brought to a halt after India pacer Mohammed Siraj alleged racial abuse from the stands

Racism is threatening to blemish the India vs Australia series that has so far been played in great spirits between the two teams. Mohammad Siraj and the rest of the India squad first complained of racism from the crowd at the end of Day 3 of the third Test match. But Siraj once again alleged on Day 4 that he was receiving racial abuse, leading to a long stoppage in play.

A few members of the crowd were banished from the Sydney Cricket Ground soon after, and Cricket Australia has confirmed that they are launching an investigation into the matter. In a statement, they also apologised to the India cricket team.

Advertisement

The BCCI has also lodged a formal complaint with ICC match referee David Boon after Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammad Siraj were said to be racially abused by the crowd.

On the pitch, Australia ended Day 4 well on top. The hosts need eight wickets on the final day's play to take a 2-1 series lead over India in the Border-Gavaskar trophy.