Not Just Mayank! 3 other Indian batsmen who converted their maiden Test hundred into a double century

After Rohit Sharma departed for an imperious 176 on Day 2 of the Visakhapatnam Test, a hungry Mayank Agarwal carried on and converted his maiden Test hundred into a memorable double century. Resuming the day on 84 not out, Mayank and Rohit took their maiden opening partnership past the 300-run mark, before the latter played a tired shot to get stumped as India lost their first wicket at 317.

After being the supporting partner on the opening day, Mayank cut loose on Thursday and, in fact, took the lead in reverse sweeping the spinners after they adopted a negative leg-stump line. While Cheteshwar Pujara and skipper Virat Kohli fell cheaply, Agarwal went on to complete a double ton, and eventually fell for 215 to part-timer Dean Elgar as India looked to force the pace.

During his 371-ball stay at the crease, Agarwal hit 23 fours and three sixes. With the knock, Agarwal became the fourth Indian batsman to convert their first maiden hundred into a double hundred.

Here’s a look at three other Indian batsmen who achieved the rare feat before Agarwal.

#3. Dilip Sardesai

Dilip Sardesai, known as the renaissance man of Indian cricket, was the first Indian to score a double century as his first Test hundred. He did this in the third Test of the home series against New Zealand at Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai, played from March 12-15 1965.

Responding to New Zealand’s competitive first innings total of 297, built around Graham Dowling’s hundred, India collapsed to 88 all out as Bruce Taylor ran through the hosts with 5 for 26. India were asked to follow on, and this is when opener Sardesai rose to the occasion.

Sardesai kept the Kiwis attack at bay in the second innings, and made exactly 200 not out with 25 hits to the fence. He found good support from Chandu Borde, who contributed 109 and Hanumant Singh, who made an unbeaten 75, as the Test ended in a draw.

Sardesai scored only one other double century in his career, the famous 212 at Kingston, during the historic 1971 tour of West Indies.

