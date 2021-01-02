"Not many of these slower balls and yorkers are going to be effective in Test cricket" - T Natarajan's coach

Tamil Nadu's head coach Diwakar Vasu, who has been working with T Natarajan for over a year, believes the latter's slower balls and yorkers will not be too effective in Test match cricket.

Notably, the left-arm seamer has been included in the Indian Test team after seamer Umesh Yadav picked up an injury during the second Test and has been ruled out of the series.

The 29-year-old has witnessed a meteoric rise in the last few months, and he is even in line to make his debut in the Sydney Test against Australia. However, Vasu feels that Natarajan's T20 skills will not be too useful in Test cricket as batsmen put a high price on their wickets.

"See, I am very happy for him and want him to play Tests and wishing him success. But I am not saying he is going to be immediately successful. He has to learn, and I am sure he is a quick learner. We have to see if he is ready for Test cricket. It will depend on how he grabs the opportunity (if it comes)," said Vasu while speaking with Indian Express.

"He needs to swing the ball. He needs to bowl a more consistent line. He also needs to cut the ball (off the seam). Test cricket is not easy. Not many of these slower balls and yorkers are going to be effective as far as Test cricket is concerned. And I don’t think that at his pace (around 130kph), bouncers could be a (wicket-taking) option. I think (if he plays), he needs to bowl up, work on his swing, work on his angles. That would be a better option for him,'' Vasu added.

Will T Natarajan get a chance against Australia in Tests?

The left-arm seamer is competing with Shardul Thakur and Navdeep Saini for a spot in the XI for the upcoming Test match against Australia. T Natarajan was only in the squad as a net bowler for the Test series after he impressed in the three-match T20Is which India won 2-1. In three T20s, he picked six wickets and finished with an economy rate of 6.92.

Natarajan, you were outstanding this series. To perform brilliantly in difficult conditions on your India debut speaks volumes of your talent and hardwork 👏 You deserve Man of the Series from my side bhai! Congratulations to #TeamIndia on the win 🇮🇳🏆 pic.twitter.com/gguk4WIlQD — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) December 8, 2020

T Natarajan was also handed his ODI debut earlier as he played the last game of the series against Australia which India won. The seamer, though, conceded 70 runs in his 10 overs and picked up two wickets.

According to a BCCI source, Shardul Thakur is the frontrunner to replace Umesh Yadav for the upcoming Test as he is a seasoned bowler with the red-ball. On the other hand, T Natarajan has only played one first-class game for Tamil Nadu, which might go against him. So chances are the left-armer might not get picked for the third Test starting on Janaury 7.