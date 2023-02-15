NZ vs ENG 2023: Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui pitch history and Test records

New Zealand will lock horns with England in a pink-ball Test match, starting tomorrow afternoon at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui. The two nations will aim to work on their performance in Test cricket before the new cycle of the World Test Championship (WTC) starts.

Both England and New Zealand are out of the race to the WTC 2023 final. England have already completed their six series, whereas the Kiwis still have one series left against Sri Lanka. The Tim Southee-led outfit will aim to get some momentum under their belt before they take on the Islanders.

New Zealand will also aim to avenge the series defeat they suffered at the hands of England last year in the United Kingdom. Before the game gets underway in Mount Manganui, here are some important stats you need to know from previous Test matches played on this ground.

Bay Oval, Mount Manganui Test Records & stats

Test matches played: 3

Matches won by teams batting first: 1

Matches won by teams batting second: 2

Matches Tied: 0

Matches Abandoned: 0

Highest individual score: 205 - BJ Watling (NZ) vs. England, 2019.

Best bowling figures (innings): 6/46 - Ebadot Hossain (BAN) vs. New Zealand, 2022.

Best bowling figures (match): 8/134 - Neil Wagner (NZ) vs. England, 2019.

Highest team score: 615/9 dec - New Zealand vs. England, 2019.

Lowest team score: 169 - New Zealand vs. Bangladesh, 2022.

Average first-innings score: 371

Bay Oval Pitch Report

The conditions in Mount Manganui assist the batters and pace bowlers. Teams batting first have not found it difficult to cross the 300-run mark. Pacers have achieved more success than the spin bowlers on this ground.

Bay Oval Last Match

Bangladesh upset New Zealand by eight wickets in the previous Test match at this venue. The match took place in January last year, where Ebadot Hossain's six-wicket haul helped the visitors end New Zealand's winning streak in Tests at the Bay Oval.

The Blackcaps scored 328 runs in the first innings. In reply, Bangladesh scored 458 to gain a first-innings lead of 130 runs. Hossain's magnificent bowling helped Bangladesh bowl the home team out for just 169 runs in the second innings. They then successfully chased down the 40-run target for the loss of two wickets.

Seven fifties and a century were recorded in that New Zealand vs. Bangladesh Test. A total of 32 wickets fell, with pace bowlers picking up 25 of them.

