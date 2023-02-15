NZ vs ENG 2023 Telecast Channel: Where to watch New Zealand vs England Test series in India

The New Zealand vs England Test series will start on Thursday (February 16) afternoon with a pink-ball game at the Bay Oval. This series is not a part of the ongoing ICC World Test Championship cycle, though.

Both New Zealand and England failed to qualify for the WTC final. England have already completed their games, while the hosts have a home series against Sri Lanka to go.

The two nations will look to build some momentum in the longest format of the game before the new WTC cycle begins later this year. Big names like Ben Stokes, Joe Root, Kane Williamson, Tim Southee, Stuart Broad and James Anderson will be in action during the New Zealand vs England Test series.

New Zealand vs England Test Series 2023 schedule (Timings in IST)

Here's the full schedule for the two-match Test series between New Zealand and England:

1st Test - February 16 to 20; 6:30 am IST, Bay Oval.

2nd Test - February 24 to 28; 3:30 am IST, Basin Reserve.

NZ vs ENG 2023 telecast channel list in India

New Zealand vs England Test series will be live on Amazon Prime Video in India. The fans residing in New Zealand can follow the series live on Spark Sport and Today FM NZ, while in the UK, this series will be live on BT Sport and talkSPORT.

Fans in India will have to buy a subscription to watch the matches live on Amazon Prime Video. This series will not be live on any cable TV channel. Here's the complete telecast channel list of New Zealand vs England Tests:

India: Amazon Prime Video.

New Zealand: Spark Sport and Today FM NZ.

UK: BT Sport and talkSPORT.

