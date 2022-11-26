NZ vs IND 2022: 3 reasons why India lost the first ODI 

Just after clinching the T20I series, Team India faced a humbling defeat against New Zealand in the opening ODI in Auckland on Friday, November 25.

With the win, the hosts have taken a 1-0 lead in the ongoing three-match series, with the second game scheduled to be played in Hamilton on Sunday (November 27).

Sent in to bat after losing the toss, the Men in Blue piled up 306/7 in their 50 overs, courtesy of half-centuries from Shreyas Iyer (80 off 76), Shikhar Dhawan (72 off 77), and Shubman Gill (50 off 65).

BCCI @BCCI



New Zealand win by 7 wickets, lead the series 1-0.



New Zealand win by 7 wickets, lead the series 1-0.

In reply, New Zealand found themselves in a tricky state at 88/3 when a record partnership of 221 runs between Kane Williamson and Tom Latham guided the hosts to a famous seven-wicket victory.

While Williamson scored an unbeaten 94, Latham registered a massive 145* from just 104 balls.

On that note, let's discuss the top three reasons why India lost the first ODI against New Zealand on Friday.

#3 Enduring a mini batting collapse

Rishabh Pant getting dismissed during New Zealand v India - 1st ODI

Indian openers Shikhar Dhawan and Shubman Gill gave India a perfect start on Friday. The right-and-left-hand pair added 124 runs for the opening wicket, their fourth 100-run stand in nine innings.

While it wasn't a flat deck in Eden Park, Dhawan and Gill did well to put the Kiwi bowlers under pressure and find boundaries at will.

At 124/0 after 23 overs, a total of at least 325 was always on the cards. However, a batting collapse derailed the Indian innings. Dhawan and Gill were the first ones to go, as both openers were holed out during soft dismissals in a span of nine balls.

Rishabh Pant, alongside Shreyas Iyer, tried to arrest the slide, adding 32 runs in the next eight overs. However, the 33rd over by Lockie Ferguson, where he got rid of Pant and Suryakumar Yadav, dented India's hopes of reaching 320.

While Iyer and Washington Sundar did a commendable job of propelling India to 306 at the end, Sundar himself claimed that it was only a par total.

Had India lost a wicket or two less during the mid-overs, the target of above 330 could've proved to be an arduous one for the hosts.

#2 Not taking their chances in the field

It would be fair to say that Team India are no longer one of the top fielding sides in the world. While their fielding was substandard in the recently concluded T20 World Cup, it wasn't up to the mark in the first ODI against New Zealand either.

Yuzvendra Chahal dropped a dolly at short midwicket to hand Finn Allen a reprieve in the 8th over. While the drop didn't prove costly as Allen was caught behind the keeper in the next few minutes, it didn't really showcase a great example for India.

Dhawan missed a half-chance off Chahal's bowling when the outer edge of Latham's bat dipped just under the fingertips of the Indian skipper. Had he grabbed the opportunity in that moment, India would've made a much-needed breakthrough in the game.

India's ground wasn't particularly impressive, either. They midfielded on a number of occasions, giving the Kiwis easy runs in the process.

#1 India losing their grip in the second innings

New Zealand v India - 1st ODI [Pic Credit: Getty Images]

Going into the game with only five bowlers, Team India did wonderfully well to put the brakes on the New Zealand innings right from the start.

Shardul Thakur dismissed Allen inside the first powerplay before debutant Umran Malik breathed fire to send back Devon Conway and Daryl Mitchell in his first spell.

With New Zealand at 88/3 after 20 overs, India were far ahead in the game, and picking up one or two more scalps in the next few overs would've all but pushed the Kiwis out of the picture.

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda



Tom Latham won the "Man of the match" for his spectacular knock against India

However, the hosts squandered a golden chance to assert their dominance as the Indian bowlers lost their grip on the game.

Despite the swing on offer and the two-paced nature of the surface, India found it difficult to keep a check on the run-scoring and gave Williamson and Latham easy scoring opportunities.

Both Chahal and Arshdeep Singh had an off-day, failing to bowl according to their fields and plans. While the credit must go to Latham, who played a blinder of an innings, India's bowlers got their planning and execution all wrong as well.

Dhawan was quick to acknowledge his side's lax bowling display in the post-match press conference, which was one of the biggest reasons behind their loss.

