NZ vs IND 2022: Hits and flops as the third T20I ends as a tie due to rain 

Team India secured another bilateral triumph after the third T20I against New Zealand in Napier on Tuesday, November 22 ended in a tie. However, courtesy of their 65-run victory in the second T20I, the Men in Blue have bagged the three-match T20I series by a scoreline of 1-0.

After opting to bat first, the New Zealand batters managed to post a modest total of 160 before being bundled out in 19.4 overs. Both pacers, Arshdeep Singh and Mohammed Siraj led the way for India by taking four wickets each.

Unfortunately, for the hosts, only four Kiwi batters managed to reach double digits with Devon Conway and Glenn Phillips scoring half-centuries.

Chasing 161 in Napier, Team India got off to a poor start, losing three wickets inside the first three overs. Skipper Pandya, however, came in and went on an attacking spree, taking India to 50/3 in five overs.

The Kiwis, however, stayed in the hunt, dismissing Suryakumar Yadav in the seventh over. India were 75/4 after nine overs when it started pelting down, bringing a premature end to an exciting contest.

To complete the review of the game, let's take a look at the hits and flops from the third and final T20I between India and New Zealand.

#4 Flop - Indian openers (Ishan Kishan and Rishabh Pant)

New Zealand v India - 2nd T20

Given the wealth of options Team India have in their batting department, especially in the top-order, it was necessary for both Ishan Kishan and Rishabh Pant to make a mark in the T20Is against New Zealand.

However, the left-handed duo didn't inspire much confidence as they once again failed to amass runs under their belt.

Ishan Kishan was the first to go after a barrage of short balls by Adam Milne proved too much for the southpaw. Kishan was hit on the shoulder by a well-directed bouncer from Milne. He riposted it by clobbering the very next delivery to a four.

However, the last ball of the over was bound to be short and fast, and the opener fell into the trap, skying his pull straight towards deep mid-wicket.

In the next over, Pant also lost his wicket to Tim Southee while taking charge on the bowler and squandered his opportunity. After scoring two consecutive boundaries from the first two balls, Pant went for a wild hoick on a shorter delivery outside off stump only to get holed out at deep third-man.

#3 Hit - Glenn Phillips

New Zealand v India - 3rd T20

Probably the best Kiwi batter in T20Is currently, Glenn Phillips continued his merry run with the bat in the third T20I as well.

In his usual destructive manner, the hard-hitting middle-order batter took a toll on the Indian bowlers. He struck at 163.4 during his fiery knock of 54 from 33 that included five boundaries and three lusty maximums.

Stitching a strong partnership of 86 runs alongside Devon Conway, the duo proved to be the sole reason why New Zealand managed to score 160 on the board.

Following his blistering knock against India, Phillips has now become the leading run-getter for New Zealand in T20Is in a single year. The 25-year-old has mustered a total of 716 runs across 19 innings so far in 2022.

#2 Flop - Shreyas Iyer

New Zealand v India - 2nd T20

Just like Kishan and Pant, another talented Indian batter who wasted a golden chance was Shreyas Iyer. Iyer's glaring issues against short-pitch deliveries followed him to Napier as the Mumbai lad registered a dismal first-ball duck on Tuesday.

Coming to bat at No. 4 following Pant's dismissal, Iyer received a tame chest-high delivery from Southee. Trying to knock it towards third-man, the Indian batter simply guided it to Jimmy Neesham at second slip.

Given that he is considered an all-format player for India, Iyer desperately needs to work around the hole in his game lest the 27-year-old might struggle to get into the starting XI.

#1 Hit - Arshdeep Singh and Mohammed Siraj

New Zealand v India - 3rd T20

Two bowlers who complemented each other terrifically, Mohammed Siraj and Arshdeep Singh, were the stars for India on Tuesday. The duo were potent enough to take wickets in almost all their spells, bagging as many as eight wickets between them.

While a late innings tumble by the Kiwi batters helped the cause, Siraj and Arshdeep hit the right areas throughout the innings.

It was left-armer Arshdeep who started the show with his lethal in-swinging delivery to send back Finn Allen. Siraj, too, in his first over, took a wicket, dismissing Mark Chapman before coming back to prise out three more scalps at the death.

While Siraj finished the innings with his career-best figures of 4/17, Arshdeep also picked up a four-wicket haul and gave 37 runs in the process.

The contributions from Siraj and Arshdeep were highly influential in India's win and the pair will hope to continue their form in future endeavors as well.

