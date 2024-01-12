NZ vs PAK 2024: Eden Park, Auckland pitch history and T20I records

The first T20I of the New Zealand vs Pakistan series will take place today at Eden Park in Auckland. This match will kick off a five-match series between two of the top four teams from the previous T20 World Cup.

Pakistan eliminated New Zealand from the T20 World Cup 2022 by defeating them in the semifinals. The Blackcaps will be keen to avenge that loss by recording a series win over the Men in Green.

Shaheen Afridi and Kane Williamson will be the captains of Pakistan and New Zealand, respectively. Before the first T20I begins, here's a look at the pitch history and T20I records of Eden Park.

Expand Tweet

Eden Park, Auckland T20I records and stats

Auckland has not been a happy hunting ground for the Kiwis as far as the T20I format is concerned. The home team has a 10-15 win-loss record in the shortest format of the game at this venue.

Teams batting second have won 14 out of the 25 matches. Hence, the captain winning the toss may prefer fielding first. Here are some other stats fans should know from previous T20Is hosted by Auckland:

T20I Matches played: 25

Matches won by teams batting first: 11

Matches won by teams batting second: 14

Matches tied: 0

Matches abandoned: 0

Highest team total: 245/5 - Australia vs. New Zealand, 2018

Lowest team total: 76 - Bangladesh vs. New Zealand, 2021

Highest successful run-chase: 245/5 - Australia vs. New Zealand, 2018

Average Run Rate: 8.83

Highest individual score: 105 - Martin Guptill (NZ) vs. Australia, 2018

Best bowling figures: 5/18 - Tim Southee (NZ) vs. Pakistan, 2010

Average first innings score: 170

Eden Park, Auckland pitch report

The pitch report for the first T20I between New Zealand and Pakistan will be broadcast live before the toss happens. Generally, T20Is at Eden Park have been high-scoring. The boundaries aren't too big, and the batters have taken full advantage of it.

Tim Southee has fond memories of playing against Pakistan on this ground. Back in 2010, his dream spell of 5/18 helped the Kiwis restrict the Men in Green to 143/9. It will be interesting to see if Southee can bowl a similar spell.

Last T20I at Eden Park, Auckland

The last T20I at this venue ended in a tie. It was between Sri Lanka and New Zealand on April 2, 2023. The Blackcaps scored 196/8 in 20 overs in reply to Sri Lanka's 196/5. The Sri Lankan team ended up winning the match via a Super Over.

21 sixes were hit in that match between New Zealand and Sri Lanka. 13 wickets fell in 40 overs, with spinners taking three of them. Here's a short summary:

Brief Scores: Sri Lanka 196/5 (Charith Asalanka 67, James Neesham 2/30) beat New Zealand 196/8 (Daryl Mitchell 66, Dasun Shanaka 2/20) via Super Over.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App