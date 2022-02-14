NZ-W vs IN-W prediction: Who will win the 2nd ODI?

New Zealand Women and India Women are set to lock horns in the second game of the two-match ODI series on Tuesday, February 15. The John Davies Oval in Queenstown will host the exciting encounter.

India, led by Mithali Raj, didn't make the greatest of starts to their campaign in New Zealand. After losing the only T20I by 18 runs on Wednesday, they slumped to a 62-run defeat in the opening ODI on Saturday at the same venue.

After electing to field first, the Women in Blue strained a wee bit as the White Ferns racked up a massive score of 275 in 48.1 overs. The Suzie Bates notched 106 runs off 111 balls with the help of 10 fours. Amy Satthertwaite lent her the required support, scoring 63 valuable runs with four fours.

Bates and Satthertwaite also shared a 98-run stand for the third wicket. Amelia Kerr batted at No.3 and scored 33 off 39. Jhulan Goswami, Pooja Vastrakar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad and Deepti Sharma picked up two wickets apiece for the visiting team.

India could hardly get going in their run-chase. They were pushed on to the backfoot after losing the early wickets of Sabbhineni Meghana and Shafali Verma in quick succession. Mithali Raj and Yastika Bhatia steadied the ship for Team India.

The duo stitched together a vital 88-run stand for the third wicket to bring India back into the game. But Hayley Jensen removed Bhatia to put more pressure on the batting unit. Mithali scored 59 runs off 73 balls before Jess Kerr accounted for her wicket.

Kerr went on to pick up four wickets and gave away only 35 runs in 9.4 overs. She also bowled two maidens. In the end, India were bowled out for 213 in 49.4 overs.

Will India Women (IN-W) beat the New Zealand Women (NZ-W)?

New Zealand v India - 1st ODI

The White Ferns have looked far more than clinical in the series thus far. India are missing out on quite a few of their big guns and their inexperienced showed last time. The White Ferns are firm favorites to win the next game.

Prediction: New Zealand Women to win the game

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava

