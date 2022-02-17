NZ-W vs IN-W prediction: Who will win the 3rd ODI?

New Zealand Women and India Women are set to lock horns in the third game of the five-match ODI series on Friday, February 18. The John Davies Oval in Queenstown will host this exciting encounter.

The White Ferns, led by Sophie Devine, have been on an absolute rampage in the ongoing series. Having won both matches, they are one win away from sealing their fate in the series. On Tuesday, they defeated the Women in Blue by three wickets.

After winning the toss and opting to bat first, India put up a respectable score of 270 for six on the board. Sabbhineni Meghana and Shafali Verma laid the platform with a 61-run stand for the opening wicket. Meghana was unlucky and got out one run short of a fifty.

Yastika Bhatia smashed four fours on her way to a 38-ball 31 before Devine accounted for her wicket. Harmanpreet Kaur perished cheaply against Fran Jones. From there on, Mithali Raj and Richa Ghosh stitched together a handy 108-run partnership for the fifth wicket.

Mithali stayed unbeaten on 66 off 81 with three fours. Ghosh was more attacking as she made 65 with six fours and a six. Devine was the pick of the New Zealand bowlers with two wickets. Jess Kerr, Rosemary Mair, Jones and Amelia Kerr picked up one wicket apiece.

Devine and Suzie Bates started New Zealand's run-chase with short yet useful knocks. But it was Amelia Kerr who stole the show. Kerr stayed unbeaten on 119 off 135 balls with the help of seven fours. She came to bat at No.3 and saw her team over the finish line.

Maddy Green lent Kerr the required support as she scored 52 runs off 61 balls with the help of five fours. Katey Martin also played a handy 25-ball knock of 20 in the death overs.

Deepti Sharma was excellent for India as she picked up four wickets for 52 runs, but her efforts weren't enough for the Women in Blue to win the match.

Will India Women (IN-W) beat the New Zealand Women (NZ-W)?

New Zealand v India - 2nd ODI

New Zealand have been thoroughly dominant in their white-ball fixtures thus far. India haven't had a number of stalwarts in the series and their inexperience is visible. The White Ferns will go into the next match as the favorites.

Prediction: New Zealand Women to win the game

Edited by Diptanil Roy

