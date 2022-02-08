NZ-W vs IN-W prediction: Who will win the Only T20I?

India Women and New Zealand Women are set to face each other in the only T20I on Wednesday, February 9 at the John Davies Oval, Queenstown.

India, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, have a massive task at hand as they are yet to register a single T20I win on New Zealand soil. The Women in Blue have a power-packed squad at their disposal with a decent blend of youngsters and experienced names.

Smriti Mandhana played three games in New Zealand back in 2019 and she scored 180 runs at an average of 60. While she made two half-centuries, all of her knocks went in vain. Jemimah Rodrigues, who averages over 40 against the White Ferns, couldn't make the cut.

Harmanpreet Kaur would remember the century she scored against New Zealand in the T20 World Cup in 2018. Shafali Verma and Richa Ghosh are exciting talents with the bat in hand they will be looking to help India garner their maiden T20I win in New Zealand.

Deepti Sharma has a fair amount of experience and she needs to bring her all-round skills to the fore. Yastika Bhatia has also given glimpses of her potential to play well at the highest level.

Poonam Yadav has done well in New Zealand in the past and India's fate in the series depends on how she performs.

The onus will also be on the likes of Pooja Vastrakar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad and Sneh Rana. Meghna Singh did well on the tour of Australia and she should be entrusted with the new ball.

New Zealand will be captained by Sophie Devine, who has been in ominous form of late. Last month, she guided Wellington to glory in the Women's Super Smash.

Her teammate, Amelia Kerr, put in an all-round showing and was one of the standout performers in the tournament.

Suzie Bates was the leading run-scorer in the T20 tournament with over 500 runs at an average of 56. The onus will also be on her to deliver. Jess Kerr is at the top of her game as well and she needs to step up.

Will India Women (IN-W) beat New Zealand Women (NZ-W)?

New Zealand v India - ODI Game 1

New Zealand Women cricketers are fresh from playing in the Super Smash and must be accustomed to the playing conditions.

India haven't won a lot of games in New Zealand and it won't be easy for them to register their maiden win in T20Is.

Also Read Article Continues below

Prediction: New Zealand Women to win the match.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar

LIVE POLL Q. Will Sophie Devine score a half-century? Yes No 0 votes so far