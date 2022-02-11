NZ-W vs IND-W Dream11 Prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's 1st ODI - February 12th, 2022

New Zealand Women (NZ-W) are set to host India Women (IND-W) in the first of the five-match ODI series at the John Davies Oval in Queenstown starting on 12th February.

India ended up on the losing side when the two sides locked horns in the one-off T20I that was played in the build-up to the ODI series.

The White Ferns put up a 155-run total after being asked to bat first. India could, however, only manage 137 runs chasing a modest total as they fell short by18 runs. Sophie Devine and Suzie Bates were the top performers with the bat for the hosts. Meanwhile, Jess Kerr, Amelia Kerr and Hayley Jensen shone brightly with the ball.

On the other hand, Yastika Bhatia and Sabbhineni Meghana were the top performers with the bat for the visitors. The duo of Pooja Vastrakar and Deepti Sharma impressed with the ball and will look to carry their form into the 50-over format.

Sophie Devine will be in-charge of the White Ferns, while this encounter will mark the return of Mithali Raj as India’s leader. Ahead of the clash between New Zealand Women and India Women, here's a look at three players you can pick as captain of your Dream11 team:

#3 Deepti Sharma (IND-W)

The Indian all-rounder has gone from strength to strength and taken giant strides in the past few years. Deepti had recently participated in the Hundred Women’s Competition and the Women’s Big Bash League while passing those tests with flying colors.

Her inclusion in the side allows India the flexibility to play another pure batter. Deepti’s bowling is her strongest suit and she has played alongside as well as against most of the White Ferns side. She will look to put her experience to the test in the first ODI.

#2 Amelia Kerr (NZ-W)

Amelia Kerr has consolidated her position in this formidable White Ferns setup. From figuring out how to play the then-unplayable Poonam Yadav to becoming a match-winner for her side, the exciting young Kiwi talent has come a long way.

The New Zealand side has extracted the most out of Amelia using her as a floater in the batting order. She bowls economically and puts the opposition batters under pressure while often inducing false-strokes.

#1 Sophie Devine (NZ-W)

Skipper Sophie Devine is by far the most experienced player in the New Zealand side. She is aggressive at the top of the order and more than effective with her medium-paced seam-ups.

Also Read Article Continues below

She has been a stalwart of New Zealand Cricket for plenty of years. Devine has been in incredible form lately, having led the Wellington Blaze to a title in the Women's Super Smash. She was highly influential for the Perth Scorchers in the Women's Big Bash League too.

Excited for the IPL auction? Head over to Sportskeeda's live updates to soak in the IPL fever, here!

Edited by Parimal

LIVE POLL Q. Will Amelia Kerr take two or more wickets? Yes No 0 votes so far