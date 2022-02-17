Stats: ODI records against New Zealand women's team

New Zealand till date remains the only team other than Australia and England to win the ODI World Cup. They are undefeated against Denmark, Ireland, Netherlands, Sri Lanka and Trinidad & Tobago. The most successful team against them is Australia with 99 wins followed by England with 40 wins and India with 19 wins.

Let's take a look at some of the key performances of opposing teams against New Zealand.

ODI records against New Zealand

by England in 2021 is the highest team total against them. 26 all out by India in 2002 is the lowest team total against them.

scored by Belinda Clark of Australia is the most number of runs scored by a player against the New Zealand team. 142 by Belinda Clark in 1997 is the highest individual score by a player against them.

centuries have been scored against them. 6 centuries by Meg Lanning of Australia is the most number of centuries scored against New Zealand.

half-centuries scored by Belinda Clark is the most number of half-centuries scored by a player against them. 394 runs scored by Karen Rolton of Australia (Rose Bowl 2003/4) is the most number of runs scored by a player in a series against New Zealand.

wickets taken by Cathryn Fitzpatrick of Australia is the most number of wickets taken by a player. 6/31 by Jhulan Goswami of India in 2011 is the best bowling performance by a player.

five-wicket hauls have been taken against New Zealand. 2 five-wicket hauls taken by Jess Jonassen of Australia is the most number of five-wicket hauls taken by a player against New Zealand.

wickets taken by Cathryn Fitzpatrick (Rose Bowl 2003/4) is the most number of wickets taken by a player in a series. 41 dismissals by Julia Price of Australia is the most number of dismissals by a wicket-keeper against New Zealand.

dismissals by Anju Jain (India) in 2005 and by Karu Jain of India in 2006 is the most number of dismissals by a wicket-keeper in an innings against New Zealand. 11 dismissals by Karu Jain (India tour of New Zealand 2005/6) and Jodie Fields of Australia (Rose Bowl 2007) is the most number of dismissals by a wicket-keeper in a series.

catches by Lisa Sthalekar of Australia is the most number of catches taken by a player. 4 catches by Zoe Goss of Australia in 1996 and Jenny Gunn of England in 2015 is the most number of catches taken by a player.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar