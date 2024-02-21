One uncapped Indian to watch out for in each WPL 2024 team ft. Sayali Satghare

WPL 2024 starts this Friday (February 23) in Bengaluru. Five franchises, namely Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals, Gujarat Giants, UP Warriorz, and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will play in the second edition of the Women's Premier League (WPL).

The inaugural WPL season took place last year, where Mumbai Indians (MI) emerged as the champions. Delhi Capitals (DC) finished as the runners-up, while Gujarat Giants had to settle for the last position.

All five teams have stacked up their respective squads for WPL 2024 by signing some exciting talents at the recent auction. Like the IPL, the uncapped players play a big role in a team's success in the WPL as well. In this listicle, we will look at the one uncapped player to watch out for from each WPL 2024 franchise.

#1 Gujarat Giants - Sayali Satghare

Sayali Satghare remained unsold at the WPL Auction, but the Gujarat Giants roped her in as a replacement for Kashvee Gautam. Notably, the Giants went all out for Gautam at the auction and signed her for a whopping ₹2 crore. Unfortunately for the Giants, Gautam has been ruled out of WPL due to an injury.

Satghare has taken her place in the squad. She hasn't played in the WPL before, but the rising star did a decent job while playing for Mumbai Women in the 2021 Senior Women's ODI Trophy. It will be interesting to see how the uncapped Indian all-rounder performs in her debut WPL season.

#2 Delhi Capitals - Ashwani Kumari

All-rounder Ashwani Kumari turned up for the Gujarat Giants in the inaugural edition of the Women's Premier League. The medium pacer played three matches, where she scored five runs in one innings and returned with figures of 0/18 in the only match where she got an opportunity to bowl.

Kumari has moved to the Delhi Capitals ahead of the second WPL season. Interestingly, she made her WPL debut against DC last year. If the Capitals give her more chances, the 26-year-old all-rounder can impress the fans with her talent.

#3 Mumbai Indians - Amandeep Kaur

20-year-old uncapped all-rounder Amandeep Kaur will be in action playing for the Mumbai Indians in the WPL this season. Kaur is a left-arm wrist-spinner, who plays for the Haryana Women at the domestic level.

The rising star bowled an incredible spell of 3/0 in the Women's Senior One Day Trophy 2021 match against Mizoram Women. MI fans will hope that she bowls similar spells in WPL 2024.

#4 Royal Challengers Bangalore - Disha Kasat

Disha Kasat was a part of the Royal Challengers Bangalore team last year as well. She played six matches for RCB, where she aggregated 11 runs in three innings. The youngster has received one more chance to prove herself at the Bangalore-based franchise.

Having played three matches for India 'A' against England 'A' recently, Kasat will aim to bring that experience to the fore in the WPL 2024 tournament.

#5 UP Warriorz - Parshavi Chopra

Uncapped leg-spinner Parshavi Chopra made her WPL debut for the UP Warriorz last season. She bowled some incredible spells for India in the U19 Women's T20 World Cup 2023, which helped her gain the fans' attention. However, she could not replicate those performances in the WPL.

UP Warriorz will expect Chopra to up her game in the WPL 2024. For the record, the 17-year-old scalped three wickets in four Women's Premier League games last year.

