Opinion: The Hundred might be a redundant innovation

Last month saw England finally embrace the glitz and glamour of franchise cricket. After initially resisting and later seeing the Indian Premier League become a commercial juggernaut even though they themselves came up with the popular short model as well, the inventors of the game finally decided to enter the domain with their own competition called 'The Hundred'. In a Sunday night television spectacle, some of the biggest names including the likes of Steve Smith and David Warner, among many, were bought with the stars of England's World Cup-winning squad forming the core of each team.

For the first time, English cricket is moving away from the 'County cricket' system and allowing franchises in their domestic structure. While deciding to go for a 'draft' rather than an auction, the competition was formally introduced to the world with the eight clubs getting a chance at building their squads for the tournament whose first edition will take place in the summer of 2020.

Can 'The Hundred' replicate IPL's success

It was only a matter of time that England opened up to franchise cricket with its resounding success all across the world. From India to Australia to Pakistan to West Indies, city-based T20 leagues are a proven success model.

The necessity of it cannot be denied. Apart from a few nations, the financial disparity in the game in most nations is a well-documented fact and the money it brings in is important for the sport. Not only does it help sustain the game but it ensures a settled source of income for domestic players and even international stars from a few nations.

Moreover, as much as loyal fans of the sport love Test cricket, one cannot deny that it is hardly a format that is going to attract more fans to the game or even spread it to new locations. Hence, the shorter formats are important for the game's growth and to diversify it. Despite most traditionalists not liking the concept of T20 cricket and the leagues, it is something that the sport desperately needs at the moment.

What is 'The Hundred'

In concept, 'The Hundred' aims to do the same. The idea is to use a shorter format to attract crowds and use city-based rivalries to create interest all through the country. With some of the best players from around the world participating, the competition is bound to fill stadiums, achieve high TRPs, and earn huge revenues.

In practice, the tournament is trying to replicate the success achieved by tournaments like the Indian Premier League and the Big Bash. However, there is one major difference. 'The Hundred is introducing a completely new format and in a way changing the sport as we know.

As the name suggests, this will see each innings consist of '100 balls' with each bowler being allowed to deliver either five or 10 consecutive balls with a maximum limit of 20 in an innings. Moreover, the change of ends will take place after every 10 balls and powerplays will consist of 25 balls in each innings.

Quite clearly, this format is doing away with the concept of overs, which is so prominent to the sport. The focus shifts to balls as the organizers argue it will make the game easier to comprehend for new fans; which looks like the reasoning behind the new innovation.

Going by the statements coming out of the ECB, it looks like they are trying to attract non-followers of cricket to watch the sport. This was also a sentiment echoed by Joe Root in an interview to 'Sheffield Star' last year, where he said

"It's going to appeal to a completely new audience, and I think that's great.The more people and kids we can get into sport, the better.There will be people that compare it to Twenty20 and worry that it might take away interest from Test cricket, but it's important to remember that it will bring new people to the game.

"It might be someone who didn't know much about the game before, comes to a game and then goes on to watch a Test match and get immersed in that. That's the way I'd like to look at it"

However, one is bound to ask what does this format do that T20 Cricket does not? In reality, with a difference of only 20 balls per innings, it is hardly going to make a significant difference in the duration of a match and not really going to make the sport quicker.

Have we come to the point where the solution is changing the essence of the game? Do people really find it hard to comprehend the rules and hence stay away from the sport?

Moreover, even if new fans are attracted to the competition, will that help the sport on the whole? After seeing the sport played with these unique rules, will they be able to understand the conventional formats and have the willingness to watch it? On the whole, will the new followers really become 'cricket fans' or just be supporters of their favorite team in 'The Hundred'.

What about the fans who are already there?

Everyone who follows the game knows that cricket is played by a limited number of countries. However, in it's limited demographic it still has a huge following and a fan base that the game should be extremely proud of. While it is necessary to take all possible measures to spread the game but it is equally important to take care of those who are already passionate about it.

Most followers of the sport love it for a reason and 'The Hundred' might alienate them. More innovations like these only threaten to take them away from the game. That is something the sport just cannot afford to happen.

Is 'The Hundred' needed?

'The Hundred' will also have a women's league starting from 2020 itself.

The effort of the ECB in introducing the Women's League in the same year itself is worth appreciating; however did it really need a new format? While it can be argued that there were similar doubts when T20 cricket was introduced, it is worth noting that the sport did need a shorter format at the time. It also did not play around with the basic rules of the sport. 'The Hundred' comes across as too big a chance and one only happening for the sake of it

At the moment, T20 cricket is doing the role of serving as a fast-paced format of the game to perfection. The focus should be on trying to make it an Olympic sport. Nothing will bring new fans the sport than the game spreading its wings beyond the borders it currently exists in.