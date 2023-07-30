“Overshadowed by Anderson most of the time but he left his own legacy" - Fans react as Stuart Broad announces retirement after Ashes 2023

England ace pacer Stuart Broad on Saturday, July 29, took everyone by surprise by announcing his retirement at the end of the ongoing fifth Ashes Test at Kia Oval. The decision came at stumps on Day 3.

Broad is the second-highest wicket-taker in Tests for England, with 602 scalps at 27.66, including 20 five-wicket hauls. He recently eclipsed Ian Botham (149) for most wickets in the history of Ashes.

The 37-year-old has been equally handy with the bat, scoring 3647 runs in 147 Tests, including one ton and 13 half-centuries with the best score of 169.

Besides Tests, Broad has also represented England in 121 ODIs and 56 T20Is, returning with 178 and 65 wickets, respectively. He was part of England's 2010 T20 World Cup-winning team.

On his decision to retire, Broad told Sky Sports:

"Tomorrow or Monday will be my last game of cricket. It’s been such a wonderful series to be a part of and I’ve always wanted to finish it on top. (I decided) at about 8.30 last night. I’ve been thinking about it for the last few weeks, but England v Australia has always been the pinnacle for me."

The Nottingham-born player added:

"I’ve got a love affair with Ashes cricket and I think I wanted my last bat and bowl to be in the Ashes."

Fans on Twitter hailed Stuart Broad for his wonderful Test career on his retirement. Here are some of the best Twitter reactions:

I am sure there are many youngsters who look up to these two guys for their longevity in test cricket

The same way, I think Broad is overshadowed by Anderson most of the time, but he left his own legacy. I am sure there are many youngsters who look up to these two guys for their longevity in test cricket

And cricket will complete



If Broad gets Warner tomorrow the Oval may explode. And cricket will complete

Today we will see end of Broad fabulous carrer

Fantastic Enjoyable carrer

Will miss the bowling of Stuart Broad

Well didn't think Stuart Broad will retire this soon. Without a doubt, one of the greatest entertainers and equally best bowlers in test cricket. Very few players come to mind who managed to bring vibes and energy to the game like he did. Enjoyed watching him.

England on top in 5th Ashes Test, Stuart Broad in line for a winning farewell

A clinical batting performance put England on top in the fifth Test on Day 3. At stumps, England were 389/9 after 80 overs, with Stuart Broad and James Anderson at the crease.

The hosts have stretched their second innings lead to 377. They will now look to give a winning farewell to Stuart Broad.

Joe Root starred with the bat, scoring 91 off 106 balls, including one six and 11 boundaries, while Jonny Bairstow and Zak Crawley chipped in with 78 (103) and 73 (76), respectively. Captain Ben Stokes and Ben Duckett also chipped in with 42 each.

For Australia, Mitchell Starc starred with the ball, returning with figures of 4/94, while Todd Murphy bagged three wickets.

Click here to follow the 5th Ashes Test live score updates.