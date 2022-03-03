PAK vs AUS 2022: 3 player battles to watch out for

After a wait of 24 long years, Pakistan will host Australia in a Test match come Friday (March 4).

Both teams, positioned second and third in the World Test Championship table, will battle it out for the Benaud-Qadir Trophy.

When Babar Azam and Pat Cummins lead their respective sides onto the field at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, they will be chomping at the prospect of carving history.

Both teams are blessed with quality names galore, setting the landscape for a mouth-watering tussle.

3 player battles that could define the Pak-Aus Test series

Given the plethora of resources across both sides, Pakistan and Australia will know that unleashing them at the right time could determine their success this series.

Matchups aren't restricted to just T20 cricket mind you - there are quite a few prospective ones this series that could justify the importance of the same in the longer format as well.

Here, we take a look at three such player battles that could determine which team gets to clinch the inaugural Benaud-Qadir Trophy:

#3 Nauman Ali versus Marnus Labuschagne

Marnus Labuschagne is up for a Test of a different kind in Pakistan.

Ever since stepping in as Steve Smith's concussion substitute in the 2019 Ashes series, Marnus Labuschagne's growth has been one of the most storied ones. Life is about to come full circle in a way with Labuschagne having debuted against Pakistan in the UAE in 2018.

If anything, Labuschagne was fast-tracked into Australia's Test setup despite a moderate first-class record due to his game against spin.

Yet, ironically, it is that very facet that will be put to the test in Pakistan, with the right-hander entering the series as the world's top-ranked Test batter.

He has tried something different, even going to the extent of simulating spinning conditions in his backyard. Whether that will come off against left-arm spinner Nauman Ali or not is something that remains to be seen.

Nauman arrived in style against South Africa last year with seven wickets on debut. While his returns have been modest thereafter, he will be itching to leave an impact in the series with the prospect of getting the better of Labuschagne at stake.

Nauman doesn't spin the ball much, yet that in itself could be the biggest challenge facing Labuschagne and the rest of the Aussies. To what extent can he negotiate the spin (and the lack of it) will be pivotal to the visitors' hopes of setting up big scores.

#2 Babar Azam versus Pat Cummins

Babar Azam and Pat Cummins - leaders of their countries and leaders in their trade. (Picture Credits: Twitter/Pakistan Cricket).

This is a battle between the captains, not just in terms of their tactical nous but also in their respective domains of expertise.

Pat Cummins has been the world's best fast-bowler in the longest format for quite a while now and Babar Azam is easily one of the best all-format batters.

Babar's strength lies in standing tall and getting on top of the bounce while possessing one of the most esthetic cover drives. As for Cummins, it comes down to perseverance, accuracy and a will to toil away with long spells.

Cummins' ability to hit the deck and generate reverse swing will be pivotal in this match-up against the Pakistan skipper, who will be keen to dig deep. This is quite the head-to-head then, with neither willing to budge - expect things to ebb and flow when the captains lock horns.

#1 Shaheen Shah Afridi versus Steve Smith

Shaheen Shah Afridi - Pakistan's bowling lynchpin (File Image).

It's tough to argue with the fact that Shaheen Shah Afridi is currently the most lethal left-arm seamer across formats. While he has bossed the white ball formats, he will be itching to make a statement as a bona fide bowler against a top-ranked opposition in Test cricket.

To that end, how he fares against Steve Smith could go a long way in upping his credentials. Dislodging Smith is among the toughest propositions that bowlers face, but the New South Welshman hasn't been at his very best since the 2019 Ashes.

For someone with a penchant for making gargantuan runs, Smith has averaged 36.9 in 23 innings post the 2019 Ashes. Mind you, it's not as though he hasn't looked confident, but intriguingly enough, opposition attacks have found a way to tie him down.

Smith's tendency to shuffle across his stumps brings Shaheen's ferocious inswinging yorker into play. That, apart from just about every ideal attribute he has as a fast-bowler, makes this quite a tantalizing matchup.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar

