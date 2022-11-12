PAK vs ENG T20 World Cup 2022: Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne pitch history and T20I records

Melbourne Cricket Ground will play host to the T20 World Cup 2022 final tomorrow evening (November 13). 2009 T20 World Cup champions England will take on 2010 T20 World Cup winners Pakistan in this year's summit clash.

The winner of this game will become the second team to win the T20 World Cup crown twice. Both teams have played top-quality cricket in the last few days and it is really difficult to predict who will win the T20 World Cup 2022 final.

Before the game begins, here are some vital stats and numbers you need to know from previous matches played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne T20I stats

T20I matches played: 21

Matches won by teams batting first: 7

Matches won by teams batting second: 10

Matches Tied: 0

Matches Abandoned: 4

Highest individual score: 89 - David Warner (AUS) vs. England, 2009.

Best bowling figures: 4/30 - Josh Hazlewood (AUS) vs. England, 2014.

Highest team score: 186/5 - India vs. Zimbabwe, 2022.

Lowest team score: 74 - India vs. Australia, 2008.

Highest successful run chase: 172/5 - Sri Lanka vs. Australia, 2017.

Average first-innings score: 143

Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) last T20I match

India v Zimbabwe - ICC Men's T20 World Cup

In the last T20I at this venue, India bulldozed Zimbabwe by 71 runs. Suryakumar Yadav and KL Rahul's half-centuries inspired the Men in Blue to the highest T20I total ever at the MCG. Chasing 187 for a win, Zimbabwe lost all their wickets for 115 runs and lost by a big margin.

Nine sixes were hit in the match between India and Zimbabwe at the MCG. A total of 15 wickets fell in the contest, with the spin bowlers accounting for seven of them. It will be exciting to see which team comes out on top in tomorrow's clash.

