T20 World Cup 2021, PAK vs NZ: 4 players on the verge of crossing major landmarks

After a comprehensive 10-wicket victory over arch-rivals India, Pakistan will be much more confident going into today's match against New Zealand. The Kiwis, meanwhile, will start their T20 World Cup 2021 campaign with this match. Although they lost both their warm-up games against Australia and England, New Zealand are no pushovers.

While the Kiwi batters need to find their mojo, their bowling unit comprising Mitchell Santner, Trent Boult and Lockie Ferguson looks set. For Pakistan, Shaheen Afridi emerged as the hero against India, with Babar Azam and Mohammed Rizwan scoring unbeaten half-centuries to guide the team home.

On that note, let's take a look at some records that can be broken in tonight's Pakistan-New Zealand clash which is set to take place at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium from 7.30PM IST.

#1 Mohammed Hafeez is 71 short of completing 2,500 runs in T20Is

England v Pakistan - ICC Cricket World Cup 2019

The former Pakistani skipper has been a great performer with both the bat and ball for his country over the years.

In 114 T20Is, Mohammed Hafeez has scored 2,429 runs at an average of above 26. The all-rounder is just 71 runs short of amassing 2,500 T20I runs and becoming the first Pakistani and fifth overall player to achieve the feat.

#2 Shoaib Malik needs eight more fours to hit 200 boundaries in T20Is

Pakistan v South Africa - ICC Champions Trophy

Shoaib Malik has 'experience' written all over him. The 39-year-old is a skilful batter who can play the big shots when required. Moreover, Malik's handy off-spin adds a different dimension to his game.

Malik, who made his international debut way back in 1999, is now just eight boundaries away from hitting 200 fours in T20Is. Despite it being a stretch, it would be great to see him reach that milestone against New Zealand tonight.

#3 Kane Williamson is just 71 shy of crossing the 5,500-run mark in T20s

New Zealand v South Africa - ICC Cricket World Cup 2019

The Kiwi skipper has been a true genius across all formats. His brilliant and level-headed performances have guided New Zealand to victories time and again. While the Blackcaps haven't yet adjusted to the slow UAE tracks, their opening game today would require their batters, especially Kane Williamson, to pull up their socks and set an example.

Kane is now just 71 runs short of joining the 5,500-run club in the T20s. The 31-year-old has an ocean of experience in the shortest format after playing in various franchise leagues around the world, including the IPL. He will definitely be one to watch out for in the T20 World Cup 2021.

#4 Tim Southee is a wicket short of gathering 100 T20I scalps

New Zealand v India - T20: Game 5

Tim Southee has been an incredible asset to New Zealand over the years. The 32-year-old is the go-to bowler in death overs and has produced game-changing overs time and again for the Kiwis.

Southee, who has best figures of 5/18, currently has 99 wickets at an economy rate of 8.39 in T20Is. He needs just one more scalp to collect 100 T20I wickets. The pacer would be only the third-ever bowler to achieve the feat.

Edited by Samya Majumdar

