[Watch] Pakistan and Australia players exchange shirts, caps, and bats after the last match of the tour

Following the culmination of the tour's final game, players from Australia and Pakistan were seen exchanging bats, jerseys and caps. Australia captain Aaron Finch also received a special souvenir from the host nation, presented by pacer Shaheen Afridi.

The visitors won the three-match Test series 1-0, while Pakistan managed to bag the ODI series by a 2-1 margin. Australia emerged victorious in the lone T20I on Tuesday (April 5) to cap off the tour on a high.

After the conclusion of the match last night, the players gave a glimpse of the camaraderie between the two teams. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) shared a video of the cricketers' post-match activities on their official Instagram handle.

"At the end of a hard-fought T20I, Pakistan and Australia players exchanged shirts, caps and bats, a memorable end to a truly historic tour. #BoysReadyHain l #PAKvAUS"

"We're incredibly grateful for what the fans and the PCB have given us"- Finch on reception in Pakistan

Australian skipper Aaron Finch expressed gratitude for the wonderful reception from Pakistani fans and the cricket board during their stay in the country.

Speaking at a post-match presentation after the T20I in Lahore, Finch reflected on the tour and said:

"From the Australian cricket team and everyone at Cricket Australia, we're very very grateful to have the opportunity to be the first Australian touring team for 24 years and we're incredibly grateful for what the fans and the PCB have given us.

"It's been a wonderful tour, and we've loved every bit of it. To all the fans, thank you very much. You've made it an incredibly special tour for a lot of people."

Finch also revealed that the Aussies have one eye firmly set on the 2022 T20 World Cup, where they will defend their title in their backyard. Reviewing the T20I match, the 35-year old added:

"It certainly was a great experience. Everything that we do is with one eye at the T20 World Cup, and for 50-Over Cricket, one eye at the 50-over World Cup. There have been a lot of great performances on this tour.

"We were happy with the score we restricted Pakistan to today, especially with the start they got. Babar and Rizwan have been such fantastic players at the top of the order for a long time, anytime you can keep them to under 180."

Australian players Aaron Finch, Marcus Stoinis, Jason Behrendorff, and Sean Abbott will now travel to India to link up with their franchises in the IPL.

