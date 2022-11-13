Pakistan vs England T20 World Cup 2022 final: Toss result and playing 11s for today's match, umpires list and pitch report

Pakistan and England will meet in the final of the T20 World Cup 2022 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Sunday, November 13. Both teams progressed to the summit clash by beating the top-placed side from the other group.

Pakistan ended New Zealand’s hopes of a maiden T20 World Cup title with a seven-wicket win in the first semi-final. England then extended India’s wait for their first ICC crown since 2013, thumping them by 10 wickets in a commanding display.

All that, though, is now history. Both teams will start from zero in the final. According to most critics, Sunday's match will be decided based on how the contest between Pakistan’s pacers and England’s top-order pans out. Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, and Haris Rauf will go hard at Jos Buttler and Alex Hales in what promises to be a mouth-watering contest.

England also have the likes of Chris Woakes, Sam Curran, and Adil Rashid, who will look to keep the Pakistan batters in check. It is no secret that Pakistan are the most unpredictable team in the tournament. England will want to catch them on the wrong foot on the big day. However, if Pakistan find momentum in the final, they could make life extremely difficult for the Englishmen.

Today’s PAK vs ENG toss result

England have won the toss and decided to bowl first. Explaining the decision, skipper Buttler said:

“Looks a good wicket. Hopefully, it will stay the same throughout. There is a bit of weather around, so that’s why we want to bowl first.”

ICC @ICC



England have won the toss and opted to bowl in the



#PAKvENG | : bit.ly/PAKvENG-Final Toss news from the MCG 🏟England have won the toss and opted to bowl in the #T20WorldCupFinal against Pakistan 🏏 Toss news from the MCG 🏟England have won the toss and opted to bowl in the #T20WorldCupFinal against Pakistan 🏏#PAKvENG | 📝: bit.ly/PAKvENG-Final https://t.co/I2ucGfsYCs

Both England and Pakistan are going in with the same playing XIs that featured in the semi-finals.

PAK vs ENG - Today's match playing XIs

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (w), Mohammad Haris, Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi.

England: Jos Buttler (c &wk), Alex Hales, Philip Salt, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid.

Today's PAK vs ENG pitch report

According to Ian Bishop, there are some nice dry grass areas on the surface. But there are green patches as well. It's very hard. It has swung more in the powerplay here thanatn any other ground. The likes of Shaheen, Stokes and Woakes should stick to their strengths.

Today's PAK vs ENG match players list

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (w), Mohammad Haris, Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Haider Ali, Asif Ali.

England: Jos Buttler (c & wk), Alex Hales, Philip Salt, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, David Willey, Tymal Mills, Mark Wood, Dawid Malan.

PAK vs ENG - Today's match umpires

On-field umpires: Kumar Dharmasena, Marais Erasmus

TV umpire: Chris Gaffaney

Match Referee: Ranjan Madugalle

Check here for the PAK vs ENG Live Score of the T20 World Cup final 2022

Poll : 0 votes