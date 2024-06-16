Pakistan vs Ireland, 2024 T20 World Cup: Probable playing 11s, pitch report, weather forecast, and live-streaming details

After getting eliminated from the T20 World Cup 2024, the Pakistan cricket team will take the field last time in the ongoing tournament. The Babar Azam-led side will be up against Ireland in what will be the last Group A fixture as well. The match is scheduled to take place in Lauderhill, Florida, where the weather has played a spoilsport.

After the match between the USA and Ireland was washed out due to persistent rain, Pakistan were knocked out of the tournament. While the rain gods didn't help them, Pakistan had themselves to blame. They endured a shocking Super-Over defeat to the US before botching up a run-chase against India.

They will have nothing but pride to play for against Ireland. Before the showdown begins, here's a short preview of Match 36.

Pakistan vs Ireland, 2024 T20 World Cup match details

Match: Pakistan vs Ireland, Match 36, 2024 T20 World Cup

Date and Time: June 16 (Sunday), 10.30 am local time (8 pm IST)

Venue: Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill, Florida

Pakistan vs Ireland Probable XIs

Pakistan

Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Saim Ayub, Babar Azam (c), Usman Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Azam Khan, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Amir and Shaheen Afridi.

Ireland

Andrew Balbirnie, Paul Stirling (c), Locran Tucker (wk), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Joshua Little, Ben White

Pakistan vs Ireland Pitch Report

The last two games at Lauderhill haven't seen a single ball take place. Due to this, the pitch is still unknown to many. However, looking back at the 16 T20 internationals that have been played here, the surface is better than other grounds in the USA.

In Florida, the ball comes nicely to the bat and the ball races away over the short boundaries on either side. It remains to see how the outfield will look, however, after continuous rain at the ground from the last few days.

Pakistan vs Ireland Weather Forecast

As per the weather.com, the chances of rain are not expected to exceed more than 20 percent during match hours. This is a welcome news for the fans in Florida, who are yet to witness any T20 World Cup 2024 action.

While it is expected to be cloudy, the temperature is likely to hover just above 30 degrees Celsius.

Pakistan vs Ireland live-streaming details

India: Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD (TV), Disney+ Hotstar (Live streaming)

Pakistan: PTV Sports, Ten Sports (TV), Myco and Tamasha (Live streaming)

Ireland: Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Action, and digitally via the SkyGO, NOW and Sky Sports App and ICC.tv.

