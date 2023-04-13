Pakistan vs New Zealand, 1st T20I: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report, and Live Streaming Details

New Zealand is all set to tour Pakistan for a limited-overs series, starting from April 14th. Both sides will face each other in a T20I series, comprising of five games, followed by a five-match One-Day Series. The 10 games will be played across Lahore, Rawalpindi and Karachi.

The first T20I will be played at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on April 14th. Pakistan have selected a full-strength squad after resting players for the Afghanistan series recently. Babar Azam will be leading the side. The likes of Fakhar Zaman, Babar, Mohammad Rizwan, Iftikhar Ahmed form a formidable batting lineup to go along with the bowling attack comprising of Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf and Shadab Khan. They will be looking to start the series on a winning note.

New Zealand, on the other hand, will be led by Tom Latham. Most of their players are playing in the Indian Premier League 2023 and it provides a great opportunity for the other players to showcase their skills. The likes of Jimmy Neesham, Daryl Mitchell, Ish Sodhi and Matt Henry have plenty of experience and it will come in handy while facing Pakistan. They will have to find the right combination and fire in unison to get an early lead in the series.

Pakistan vs New Zealand Match Details:

Match: Pakistan vs New Zealand, 1st T20I, New Zealand tour of Pakistan 2023

Date and Time: April 14th 2023, Friday, 07:30 PM IST

Venue: Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

Pakistan vs New Zealand Pitch Report

The pitch at Gaddafi Stadium is a wonderful track to bat on. The new bowlers may get some movement with the new ball but the surface settles and becomes very good to bat on. Fans can expect a high-scoring affair at this venue.

Pakistan vs New Zealand Weather Forecast

Clear skies will greet both sides on Friday, with the temperature in Lahore expected to be range between 22 and 39 degrees Celsius

Pakistan vs New Zealand Probable XIs

Pakistan

Babar Azam’s men certainly start as favorites against the Kiwis at home.

Probable XI

Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf

New Zealand

Tom Latham will be looking to lead by example in the T20I series.

Probable XI

Tom Latham (c & wk), Rachin Ravindra, Mark Chapman, Chad Bowes, Will Young, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Blair Tickner, Matt Henry, Ish Sodhi, Henry Shipley

Pakistan vs New Zealand Match Prediction

The limited-overs series between Pakistan and New Zealand kicks off on Friday. Pakistan have a solid squad and certainly start as favorites against New Zealand who are missing out some of the experienced players.

Pakistan looks strong on paper and expect them to get an early lead in the series.

Prediction: Pakistan to win this clash.

Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: Sony LIV App

