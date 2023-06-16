Pakistan World Test Championship 2023-25 Schedule: Complete series list and details

Pakistan failed to qualify for the World Test Championship Finals in 2021 and 2023. Despite having some talented red-ball cricketers in their squad, Babar Azam and Co have finished outside the Top 2 in the two WTC cycles played so far.

Pakistan will aim to improve their performances in the 2023-25 World Test Championship cycle. Their journey to the final will be challenging because they will play a couple of strong teams away from home.

Here's a look at the complete schedule of Pakistan for the new WTC cycle.

Pakistan ICC World Test Championship 2023-25 Series Details

Pakistan tour of Sri Lanka, 2023

Pakistan will start their new WTC cycle with an away series against Sri Lanka which will consist of two Tests. The two Asian teams met in the previous WTC cycle as well, where the series ended in a 1-1 draw. Their upcoming series will likely happen in July 2023.

Pakistan tour of Australia, 2023-24

Pakistan will then head Down Under for an away series against Australia. Their three-Test series will start in Perth on December 14. Melbourne and Sydney will play host to the other two Test matches.

Dec 14-18: 1st Test, Perth

Dec 26-30: 2nd Test, Melbourne

Jan 3-7: 3rd Test, Sydney

West Indies tour of Pakistan, 2024

Pakistan's first home series of the WTC 2023-25 cycle will be against West Indies. This series will consist of two Test matches. It is expected to take place in February-March 2024.

Bangladesh tour of Pakistan, 2024

Bangladesh will be the second team to visit Pakistan for a WTC series in 2024. The dates for the series have not been announced, but it will likely happen in the second half of the year.

England tour of Pakistan, 2024

After crushing Pakistan 3-0 in 2022, England will return to the Asian nation once again in 2024. Pakistan will host England for a three-match Test series in October 2024.

Pakistan tour of South Africa, 2024-25

Pakistan's final series of this World Test Championship cycle will happen against South Africa away from home. The Proteas will likely host Babar Azam and co. for two Tests in December 2024-January 2025.

