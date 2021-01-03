Perth Stadium T20 records

The Perth Scorchers will play their first home game of BBL 2020-21 against the Melbourne Renegades on Sunday (January 3). The Perth Stadium will host five Big Bash League fixtures in the next ten days.

The Scorchers will feature in four of those matches. After the Renegades, the Perth-based BBL team will battle the Sydney Sixers, the Hobart Hurricanes, and Sydney Thunder on this ground. The Hurricanes will cross swords with Thunder at the Perth Stadium on January 7.

Last year, this stadium hosted all the home fixtures of the Scorchers. However, because of the Coronavirus pandemic, Cricket Australia has canceled the home and away format. While the teams will play a few home matches this year, some games will also occur at neutral venues.

So far, the Big Bash League has produced some exciting encounters. While the cricket experts have raised fingers at the umpiring standards of BBL 2020-21, the players have given their best on the field.

T20 records at the Perth Stadium

The Perth Scorchers won three out of their seven home matches at this stadium during the previous Big Bash League season

Talking about the last BBL fixture at the Perth Stadium, the Adelaide Strikers defeated the home team by 16 runs. Wes Agar starred for the visitors with a three-wicket haul, while Liam Livingstone scored 79 runs off 54 deliveries for Perth.

With the Perth Stadium set to host five BBL games in the coming days, here are some significant numbers you need to know from the previous T20s played on this ground.

Stadium name: Perth Stadium

Advertisement

City: Perth

T20 matches played: 15

Matches won by teams batting first: 8

Matches won by teams batting second: 7

Matches tied: 0

Highest team score: 213/3 - Perth Scorchers vs. Brisbane Heat, 2020

Lowest team score: 79 - Perth Scorches vs Melbourne Renegades, 2019

Average 1st innings score: 166