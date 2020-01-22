Photo of the day: Virat Kohli enjoys a good meal with teammates in Auckland

Jan 22, 2020



A lot will depend on the the Indian captain's performances in New Zealand

After getting the better of Australia in a three-match One-Day International series at home, India captain Virat Kohli is all set for the challenging tour of New Zealand. The Delhiite, who is known for maintaining a strict diet, is seen relishing a 'good meal' after a gym session with his teammates KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, and Manish Pandey in Auckland. Kohli posted a picture of himself enjoying the meal on Twitter.

Top team gym session and a good meal out in beautiful Auckland 👌👌 @im_manishpandey @imjadeja @klrahul11 pic.twitter.com/nAuA1ro58h — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) January 22, 2020

Kohli has been quite active on social media lately. On Tuesday Kohli had shared a selfie with batsman Shreyas Iyer and fast bowler Shardul Thakur, saying: Touchdown Auckland. Let's go.

India are scheduled to play five T20Is, three One-day Internationals and two Tests on a full tour of New Zealand that will end on March 4. The Eden Park in Auckland will host the first T20 International on Friday.

Shikhar Dhawan, who was initially named in the T20I squad, has been ruled out with a shoulder injury and Kerala wicketkeeper-batsman Sanju Samson has been named his replacement in the T20I side. In the 50-over format, Dhawan’s injury has paved the way for batsman Prithvi Shaw.

