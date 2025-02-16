Picking an all-time Champions Trophy playing 11 ft. Shikhar Dhawan, Shane Watson 

The 2025 Champions Trophy is all set to kick off from 19th February with the final scheduled for March 9. The tournament is being hosted by Pakistan while their arch-rivals India will play their matches in Dubai. The defending champions Pakistan will play the curtain raiser against New Zealand.

The eight-team ICC tournament makes a return after eight-year hiatus. Pakistan being the hosts will look to do everything possible to defend their title after winning the 2017 edition by beating India in the final.

The tournament's history dates back to 1998, when South Africa won its first and only ICC tournament. Australia has been the most consistent side in the tournament, with two titles (2006 and 2009), while India jointly won the tournament in 2002 and had a triumphant campaign in 2013.

Since the start of the tournament in 1998, there have been several top-quality batting and bowling performances which have played an important role in their team’s winning or making significant progress in the competition. With the showpiece event slated to commence in a few days time, we have picked an all-time Champions Trophy playing XI:

# Openers- Chris Gayle and Shikhar Dhawan

Chris Gayle is the leading run scorer in the CT history. Source: Getty

One of the most destructive batters in world cricket, Chris Gayle is the highest run scorer in the Champions Trophy history. He will open the innings in this playing XI. Over the years, he has terrorized opposition bowlers and has a stellar record in the Champions Trophy. He has scored 791 runs in 17 matches at an average of 52.73 with three centuries and a fifty to his name.

Dhawan will partner Gayle at the top of the order. He has a stupendous record in most of the ICC tournaments he has been part of. He won the Golden Bat for being the highest run scorer in the 2013 and 2017 editions of the tournament. The southpaw is the third leading run scorer in the tournament, scoring 701 runs in 10 matches at a staggering average of 77.88 with three centuries and three fifties.

Sourav Ganguly en route to a century against England in the 2002 CT- Source: Getty

The former Indian captain was one of the finest ODI batters and had a superb record in the Champions Trophy. Ganguly opened the innings for the majority of his ODI career but also batted one down and in this XI he will bat at number three.

The southpaw who was arguably the best strokeplayer through the off side, scored 665 runs in 11 innings during the Champions Trophy at an average of 73.88 including three centuries and as many doctors. His highest score of 141* came against South Africa in the semi-final of the 2000 edition.

Kumar Sangakkara plays a stroke during the 2013 Champions Trophy. Source: Getty

Another aesthetically pleasing left-hander who scored a truckload of runs for Sri Lanka, Kumar Sangakkara finds himself at number four in this playing XI. He is the fourth-highest run scorer in Champions Trophy history and will also don the wicket-keeping gloves. Sangakkara scored 683 runs in 21 innings with one century and four fifties at an average of 37.94.

Another Sri Lankan and Sangakkara’s longtime teammate, Mahela Jayawardene also finds a spot in the XI due to his sheer numbers in the Champions Trophy. He was calm and collected and always scored the tough runs for his team. Jayawardene is the second leading run-getter in the Champions Trophy history with 742 runs in 21 innings. He smashed five fifties in the process at an average of 41.22.

Jacques Kallis is undoubtedly one of the greatest ever cricketers. Source: Getty

Arguably the greatest cricketer to have ever played the game of cricket, Jacques Kallis also finds a spot in the playing XI. His all-round numbers in the Champions Trophy are staggering and he can make the XI purely as a batter or a bowler.

Kallis scored 653 runs in 17 innings at an average of 46.64 with a century and three fifties. Besides his batting prowess, Kallis also took 20 wickets at an average of 26.25 and played a pivotal role in winning a lot of matches in the Champions Trophy for the Proteas.

Another match-winning all-rounder will complete the list of all-rounders and batters. Shane Watson who batted at the top of the order for the Aussies has to bat lower down the order but he has the ability to play the role of a finisher. He is an ultra-aggressive batter with a stunning record in the Champions Trophy.

Shane Watson helped Australia win both the 2006 and 2009 Champions Trophy. Source: Getty

The former Australian scored 453 runs in 15 innings during the Champions Trophy at an average of 41.18. He was instrumental in Australia winning the tournament in 2006 and 2009. Watson also took 17 wickets in 15 innings, with a best of 4/21.

Mills is the leading wicket taker in CT history. Source: Getty

Kyle Mills might not find himself in the other playing XIs, but what he did in the Champions Trophy was something really special. The former New Zealand speedster is the leading wicket-taker in the Tournament's history and has made every edition count since his debut in 2002. The medium-pacer took 28 wickets in 15 matches at an average of 17.25, with his best figures of 4/30.

Arguably the greatest off-spinner to have played cricket, Mutthiah Muralitharan will walk into this XI for his impressive record in the Champions Trophy. He made his CT debut back in 1998 and went on to play till the 2009 edition. He is the third-highest wicket-taker in the tournament with 24 wickets in 15 innings at an average of 20.16. His best figures in CT of 4/15 came against the Netherlands in 2002.

Glenn McGrath picks a wicket in the Champions Trophy. Source: Getty

The Australian legend Glenn McGrath is the penultimate name in the all-time Champions Trophy XI. Known for his swing and consistently pitching the ball in one area, McGrath was one of the most successful bowlers in his era (both ODIs and Tests). He is the fifth-highest wicket-taker in the Champions Trophy history with 21 wickets in 12 matches at an average of 19.61 and best figures of 5/37.

James Anderson played his final ODI in 2015 but continued his Test career till 2024. Anderson could be the perfect foil for Glenn McGrath and Kyle Mills with Jacques Kallis and Shane Watson also chipping in as the other pace bowling options. Anderson played just three Champions Trophies but has a stellar record. He picked 21 wickets in 12 matches at an average of 21.76.

