Picking the best SA20 2024 11 at the halfway mark ft. Heinrich Klaasen, Ryan Rickelton 

The ongoing second edition of the SA20 is making a lot of noise around the globe. Amidst multiple franchise tournaments going around at the same time, the South African competition has stood apart with their exciting brand of cricket and has provided an entertaining package as a whole.

It all began with a washed-out game between defending champions Sunrisers Eastern Cape (SEC) and Joburg Super Kings (JSK). While Joburg has underperformed, winning just one game so far, the Sunrisers are placed second on the table. The Aiden Markram-led side have won three matches and have 15 points at a net run rate of +1.279 (the best among all franchises).

The table toppers, however, are Paarl Royals. The David Miller-led unit has clinched four of the five games they have played thus far and is looking strong to go deep into the tournament.

On Monday (January 22), the Pretoria Capitals (PC) played against the Sunrisers in Gqeberha. The match lasted just 20.2 overs, with the Capitals recording the lowest ever total in SA20 history. PC were all out for a mere 52 runs, with SEC winning the clash with nine wickets and 79 balls in hand.

It was also the 15th league game of the season, meaning that we are already at the halfway point of the SA20 2024. With 15 of the total 30 league games already over, we are entering the business end of SA20 2024. Every game from here on will be key to deciding the fate of each team.

On that note, let's look at the best players from the season so far and make a playing XI out of them.

Note: Only games from Match 1 (SEC vs JSK) to Match 15 (PC vs SEC) in SA20 2024 have been taken into consideration.

Openers: Ryan Rickelton and Jos Buttler (WK)

Ryan Rickelton for MI Cape Town

The two openers for this imaginary team will be Ryan Rickelton and Jos Buttler. MI Cape Town's Rickelton has certainly been the breakthrough player so far this season.

The left-hander has put on a superb and consistent show for his franchise, racking up three 85+ scores in just five games. Unsurprisingly, he has been the highest run-getter so far, with 342 runs at an average of 85.50 and a strike rate of 179.06.

Rickelton has not only amassed huge runs for MI Cape Town but has also looked like a million dollars during his strokeplay. He has tonked up 25 sixes so far, the most by anyone in the league. His partnerships alongside Rassie van der Dussen have been a delight to watch.

Alongside Rickelton, however, is Jos Buttler in this lineup. The experienced campaigner is the second-highest run-getter of SA20 2024 so far, with 223 runs at an average of 55.75.

Although Buttler has not completely run riot in his usual manner, he has still struck at a rate of 149.66 for the Paarl Royals.

Middle-order and lower-order: Will Jacks, David Miller (C), Heinrich Klaasen, Tristan Stubbs

David Miller and Mitchell Van Buuren for Paarl Royals

Although he has opened for the Pretoria Capitals, Will Jacks is slotted in at number three in this imaginary XI. The Englishman is one of the three players to have hit a century in SA20 2024 so far, having made a stupendous 42-ball 101 against the Durban Super Giants.

Jacks has made 177 runs at a brilliant strike rate of 184.38 and is the highest run-getter for his side so far. Apart from this, Jacks' five wickets at a bowling average of 12.60 have also helped the Capitals largely.

It is not a surprise to see both David Miller and Heinrich Klaasen be part of this lineup. In fact, they are undoubtedly two of the best middle-order players in white-ball cricket across the globe.

Captaining the Paarl Royals, Miller has led from the front and has scored 162 runs at 54.00 and a strike rate of 135.00. Unlike his natural game, Miller has moved one position up in his side's batting order and has often kept the run-scoring in check in the middle overs.

At No. 5 is Heinrich Klaasen, who has been in monstrous form for some time now. He holds a vital role in the Durban Super Giants (DSG) batting group. Klaasen's ball-striking abilities have been quite phenomenal, to say the least.

No other batter has scored more runs while batting at No. 4 or below than the 32-year-old, who has accumulated 194 runs at a ridiculous strike rate of 190.20. Needless to say, Klaasen's strike rate has been the best in SA20 2024.

Helping Klaasen and Miller in their finishing duties will be Tristan Stubbs, who played a blinder of an inning (66 off 37) to single-handedly win the game for his side on a tricky Durban surface against DSG.

Stubbs, who is playing as a specialist wicketkeeper for SEC, has been dismissed just once across three innings so far and has made 132 runs at a wonderful strike rate of 183.33.

Bowlers: Andile Phehlukwayo, Lizaad Williams, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi and Ottniel Baartman

Lizaad Williams after dismissing Heinrich Klaasen

The bowling unit of this best XI will feature Andile Phehlukwayo, Lizaad Williams, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi, and Ottniel Baartman. While Phehlukwayo is a bowling all-rounder, the other four are specialist bowlers who have been awesome for their respective sides.

Despite not having express pace with him, Phehlukwayo has molded himself into a reliable T20 bowler. He has taken on the death bowling duties at Paarl Royals and has delivered greatly so far.

While he has taken five wickets in as many innings, he has leaked runs at a rate of 8.82, which is a decent economy for a bowler who generally operates after the 12-over mark.

Lizaad Williams and Lungi Ngidi will be taking the new ball for this team. The two South African internationals have been quite superb and are the highest wicket-takers of the SA20 2024 so far.

While Ngidi has taken a fabulous ten wickets at an average of 14.80, Williams has nine wickets to his name at 14.11.

Ngidi's disciplined bowling has been one of the reasons why the Royals are currently sitting on top of the points table. Meanwhile, Williams has gone under the radar a bit. His bowling strike rate of 9.33 for the Joburg Kings has been the best among all bowlers.

The frontline spinner in the line-up is the Royals' Tabraiz Shamsi. The left-arm chinaman has operated quite well in the middle overs and has leaked runs at a miserly economy of 6.95 (the best among bowlers who have bowled 15+ overs in SA20 2024).

At No. 11 is Sunrisers' Ottniel Baartman, a tall right-armer who generally bowls in the middle and death overs. The 30-year-old did extremely well when he defended nine runs off the last five balls in a high-scoring game against MI Cape Town.

On Monday, Baartman produced the best bowling figures of SA20 2024 so far, claiming 4/12 against the Pretoria Capitals. Baartman has picked up eight wickets at an average of 16.00 across four innings so far.

Best 11 of the first half of SA20 2024

Ryan Rickelton, Jos Buttler (WK), Will Jacks, David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen, Tristan Stubbs, Andile Phehlukwayo, Lizaad Williams, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi and Ottniel Baartman

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App