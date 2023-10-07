Picking a combined India-Australia playing 11 ahead of their 2023 World Cup clash ft. Virat Kohli, Steve Smith

India are set to kick off their 2023 World Cup campaign against Australia in Chennai on Thursday, October 8. The Men in Blue haven't won an ICC Trophy in 10 years, and a home World Cup is arguably their best chance to end this drought.

It's certainly not going to be an easy game for Rohit Sharma and co. as Australia just become a different beast in World Cups. Moreover, the hosts may also not have the services of Shubman Gill for the opening game as he has reportedly tested positive for dengue.

With so many world-class players available in both teams, the match promises to be an absolutely riveting one. On that note, let's take a look at the strongest possible combined XI of both India and Australia:

Openers: Rohit Sharma & David Warner

Two of the greatest white-ball openers of their generation, Rohit Sharma and David Warner could be a dream opening combination for any team. The amount of experience that the duo have in Indian conditions and also their ability to rise to the big stage makes it an irresistible partnership at the top.

Rohit already has six World Cup hundreds to his name and is joint-top with the great Sachin Tendulkar. He will certainly look to have another sensational campaign in what could be his last World Cup. Warner himself too might be playing his last World Cup and is crucial if the Aussies want to do well in India.

Middle-order: Virat Kohli, Steve Smith, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya and Cameron Green

Arguably the best ODI batter this generation has ever seen, Virat Kohli's record speaks for itself and certainly there was no one else that was going to fit into the No. 3 spot in this XI other than him. Steve Smith's ability to rotate strike and play spin really well makes him an ideal No. 4 candidate.

KL Rahul's ODI resurgence at No. 5 was once again justified with his sensational hundred on his comeback against Pakistan in the Asia Cup. He is a vital cog for India at that position along with Hardik Pandya to provide the finishing ability. Cameron Green's presence gives this team the balance it needs to pick some genuine wicket-takers without worrying about batting depth.

Bowlers: Mitchell Starc, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Adam Zampa

The leading wicket-taker in the last two editions of the World Cup, Mitchell Starc is another player who walks into the XI. His getting fit in time is a massive boost for the Aussies ahead of the showpiece event. Jasprit Bumrah's comeback is equally massive for India as he gives that cutting edge to their bowling line-up.

In Kuldeep Yadav and Adam Zampa, this XI is completed with arguably the two best spinners in ODI cricket at the moment. Especially in Indian conditions, their form will be vital to their respective team's chances in this World Cup.