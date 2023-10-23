Picking the Indian player who could win the most 'best fielder' medals after 2023 World Cup

Apart from batting and bowling, fielding has become a critical element of limited-overs cricket over the last couple of decades. It is said that a run saved is worth a run earned. Till the 1990s, Indian cricket was not known for its fielding prowess, although the likes of Ajay Jadeja and Robin Singh did stand out.

In the 2000s, the duo of Yuvraj Singh and Mohammad Kaif lifted India’s fielding standards to a different level, with Suresh Raina also joining the list a few years later. The significant improvement in Team India’s fielding and fitness level has coincided with their improvement as an all-round side across all three formats of the game.

For the 2023 World Cup, the Indian cricket team has come up with an interesting idea of rewarding players with the “Fielder of the Match” award. India’s fielding coach T Dilip announces the winner in a unique manner after every game.

So far, Virat Kohli, Shardul Thakur, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja and Shreyas Iyer have won the “Fielder of the Match” medal for their performances against Australia, Afghanistan, Pakistan, Bangladesh and New Zealand respectively. On that note, let’s try and analyze which Indian player could win the most “best fielder” medals in the 2023 World Cup.

Ravindra Jadeja - the strongest contender

Ravindra Jadeja is a brilliant all-round fielder. (Pic: AP)

Jadeja won the “Fielder of the Match” honor for taking a brilliant catch to dismiss Bangladesh’s veteran wicketkeeper-batter Mushfiqur Rahim in the 2023 World Cup clash in Pune. Rahim slashed at a short and wide delivery from Jasprit Bumrah, hoping for a boundary. However, Jadeja dived to his right at backward point and pulled off a stunner.

It was not unexpected as the all-rounder is widely regarded as one of the best fielders of the modern era, not just Indian cricket, but in world cricket. He did drop a sitter in India’s previous match against New Zealand in Dharamsala on Sunday. However, that was more of an aberration than anything else.

Given his brilliant fielding skills, Jadeja is the strongest contender to win the most “best fielder” medals after the conclusion of the 2023 World Cup. He is great with every aspect of fielding. Jadeja can take sensational catches in the outfield and off his own bowling too. He can also effect run outs with his agility and ability to strike down the stumps with strong throws.

It would be a surprise if Jadeja does not win at least one more medal for his fielding in Team India’s remaining matches in the 2023 World Cup.

Kohli, Rahul and Shreyas can give Jadeja a run for his money

Virat Kohli’s fielding skills deserve a lot more credit that they get. (Pic: AP)

Among other contenders, Kohli, Rahul and Shreyas, who have won one medal each, could give strong competition to Jadeja. Kohli took a superb diving catch to dismiss opener Mitchell Marsh in India’s opening match against Australia. He also took a much simpler catch near the boundary later in the game.

The advantage with Kohli is that he very good while standing in the slips and while fielding near the ropes as well. We saw in the game against New Zealand in Dharamsala, on an outfield where most Indian fielders struggled, Kohli took catches with ease. He seems naturally gifted when it comes to judging the ball and rarely looks out of control, pretty much like his batting.

Rahul may not be a regular keeper, but the diving catch he took to send back Imam-ul-Haq in the big match against Pakistan was proof that he has significantly improved his skills with the gloves in hand. Of course, the dropped chance against New Zealand demonstrated that he is still a work in progress. But, don’t be surprised if Rahul comes up with a few more instances of brilliance behind the wickets.

Speaking of Shreyas, he took a wonderful catch, going low to his left at square leg, to send Devon Conway on his way in the match on Sunday. The New Zealand batter was hoping for his first runs after flicking Mohammed Siraj, but Shreyas got in the way. The middle order batter has supple feet and takes catches as elegantly as he hits fours.

Because of the likes of Kohli and Jadeja in the team as well as the fact that he has been more out than in the team lately due to injuries, Shreyas’ presence as a fielder is often underestimated. He can make a strong point or two with his catching and overall fielding effort in the 2023 World Cup.