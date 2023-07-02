[Picture] “It was great catching up” - Ravi Shastri thanks Geoffrey Boycott for inviting him to dinner during 2nd Ashes Test

Former Indian cricketer Ravi Shastri on Sunday, July 2, expressed gratitude to legendary England player Geoffrey Boycott for inviting him to the dinner party in London, United Kingdom. Shastri posed for a picture with Boycott during the second Ashes Test at Lord’s.

Boycott first shared his pictures with Shastri and former British PM Theresa May, calling them his two favorite people on Friday, June 30. He tweeted:

“Saw two of my favorite people at @HomeOfCricket today followed by dinner at one of my favorite restaurants- Mosimans @theresa_may @RaviShastriOfc."

In response, Shastri replied via quote retweet:

“It was great catching up with @GeoffreyBoycott. One of the shrewdest cricketing minds. As sharp as ever at the ripe young age of 83 and still with an eye on the dollar. As straight up as they come #Respect #Ashes2023”

Boycott and Shastri played against each other in just four Tests during England’s tour of India in 1981-82.

Boycott was one of the star openers for England, scoring 8114 runs in 108 Tests, including 22 centuries. On the other hand, Shastri scalped 280 wickets and amassed 6938 runs in 230 international games, including 15 tons for Team India.

The duo have been working as commentators following their retirements for more than three decades.

“Batting without brains” – Geoffrey Boycott on England’s batting failures in 2nd Ashes Test

Geoffrey Boycott was recently in the news for his viral facepalm emoji during England’s batting collapse in their first innings in the second Ashes Test, where they were done to 47/6 in just one session. The 83-year-old criticized their shot selection and weaknesses against short deliveries. He tweeted:

“Yes, it does, batting without brains. Chatting to my captain Mike Brearley.”

The veteran recently defended the TV umpire’s decision to overturn Ben Duckett’s dismissal following a controversial catch from Mitchell Starc. He retweeted the rule:

“In relation to the below incident, Law 33.3 clearly states that a catch is only completed when the fielder has "complete control over the ball and his/her own movement."

Marylebone Cricket Club



See here for full clarification:



#MCCLaws In relation to the below incident, Law 33.3 clearly states that a catch is only completed when the fielder has "complete control over the ball and his/her own movement."See here for full clarification: lords.org/caught In relation to the below incident, Law 33.3 clearly states that a catch is only completed when the fielder has "complete control over the ball and his/her own movement." See here for full clarification: lords.org/caught#MCCLaws https://t.co/TEOE1WKJvu

