Pragyan Ojha retires from all forms of cricket 

Aakash Arya
ANALYST
News
Modified 21 Feb 2020, 12:32 IST

Pragyan Ojha represented India in 24 Tests, 18 ODIs and six T20Is
Pragyan Ojha represented India in 24 Tests, 18 ODIs and six T20Is

Former India spinner Pragyan Ojha has announced his retirement from international and first-class cricket with immediate effect today. Ojha penned a heartful and an emotional letter on Twitter to announce his retirement from all forms of the game.

Ojha represented India in 24 Tests, 18 ODIs and six T20Is and claimed a total of 144 wickets, with Sachin Tendulkar's farewell Mumbai Test against the West Indies in 2013 being his last outing for the country. He made his Test debut against Sri Lanka in 2009 at the Green Park Stadium in Kanpur.

In the letter, Ojha thanked everyone who helped him through the journey and stuck with him in good and the bad times. He acknowledged the effort put in by his family and friends and all those who motivated him.


"I am writing this letter to tender my formal retirement from international and first-class cricket with immediate effect.
“To be an Indian cricketer and represent the country at the highest level was always a dream I cherished as a youngster...I fall short of words to describe how fortunate I have been to have lived my dream and earned the love and respect of my fellow countrymen... It’s time I move on to the next phase of my life. The love and support of each and every individual will always remain with me and motivate me all the time."

Ojha recalled the tough times he endured when he was banned due to suspect action but was later cleared by the BCCI after a slight tweak in his action.

Former Indian batsman VVS Laxman and the International Cricket Council (ICC) took to Twitter to congratulate Ojha on his career and wished him luck for the future.

Published 21 Feb 2020, 12:29 IST
Indian Cricket Team Pragyan Ojha
