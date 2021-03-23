Prasidh Krishna becomes 1st Indian man to claim 4 wickets on ODI debut

Prasidh Krishna registered the best bowling figures by an Indian male bowler on ODI debut. The Karnataka pacer claimed 4 for 54 from his 8.1 overs in the first India-England ODI at Pune to help his side win by 66 runs.

Medium-pacer Purnima Choudhary had claimed figures of 5 for 21 on her ODI debut for India Women against West Indies Women at Faridabad during the Women’s World Cup 1997.

Before Prasidh Krishna, Noel David held the record for the best bowling figures on debut by an Indian in Men’s ODIs. The off-spinner/all-rounder claimed 3 for 21 on his ODI debut against West Indies at the Port of Spain in 1997.

Fifteen Indian bowlers have claimed 3 wickets on their ODI debut in men’s cricket. South Africa’s Kagiso Rabada holds the best bowling figures on ODI debut in men’s cricket. During the Bangladesh tour in 2015, Rabada claimed 6 for 16 in his first match.

Prasidh Krishna began his spell expensively

Chasing 318 runs, England were off to a brilliant start, with openers Jason Roy and Jonny Bairstow adding 135 runs for the first wicket off just 86 balls. Prasidh Krishna was smashed for consecutive boundaries off the last two balls of his second over, and was plundered for 22 runs in his third over.

Prasidh Krishna was brought back in the 15th over and was immediately greeted with a boundary by Jason Roy. He removed the opener with his next ball, getting him caught at the point to claim his maiden international wicket. In his next over, he removed Ben Stokes.

He later dismissed Sam Billings and finished the game with the wicket of Tom Curran, guiding India to a 1-0 lead in the ODI series.

“I didn’t start off well, they went hard, but we took wickets in a cluster. I just wanted to hit good areas, I thought after the third over I can’t bowl full and hit the good lengths. As a bowling unit, we were outstanding today. I want to be called a hit-the-deck bowler, I think I’m better at it. I will go back, work on my lengths, and come back,” said Prasidh Krishna, who plays for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the IPL.

India and England are ranked 1 and 2 respectively in ODIs. The second ODI between the top two ODI sides will be played at the same venue in Pune on Friday.