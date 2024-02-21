Predicting the 3 highest wicket-takers in WPL 2024 ft. Sophie Ecclestone 

The 2024 Women's Premier League (WPL) is only a couple of days away. The new season promises to be bigger, better, and bolder - building on the success it garnered with its inaugural edition last year. The league has elevated women's cricket to a new height, laying down the foundation for it to be more competitive as the years progress.

One of the major highlights from the previous edition was how the spinners dominated. Although the subcontinent conditions were slightly skewered towards spinners, they exhibited astonishing control over the game when compared to seamers.

The degree to which they influenced the entire tournament was evident in the form of the final Purple Cap table. Four of the top five wicket-takers ended up being spinners, with all-rounder Hayley Matthews leading the pack.

The 2024 edition will be conducted across two cities in the form of Bangalore and Delhi. It is slated to begin from February 23 onwards with a rematch of the previous edition's finale between the Mumbai Indians (MI) and the Delhi Capitals (DC).

On that note, let us take a look at three bowlers who could end up as the highest wicket-takers in WPL 2024.

#1 Sophie Ecclestone

The England spinner is ranked No.1 in the shortest format of the game, and it was no surprise that she was one of the most expensive overseas players in the inaugural auction. The left-arm bowler lived up to her reputation, claiming 16 wickets in WPL 2023 for the UP Warriorz, equal with Purple Cap winner Hayley Matthews.

She has maintained her form since last season, which is evident from her ranking as well. Ecclestone's most recent T20I appearance came in India during England's tour of the subcontinent in December 2023. She was the leading wicket-taker in the three-match series, with seven wickets along with Renuka Singh Thakur.

Ecclestone's tall frame allows her to extract bounce off the surface and make the batters uncomfortable, while her accuracy also plays a huge role when it comes to her innate wicket-taking ability.

#2 Deepti Sharma

The off-spinner is among the leading Indian bowlers in the shortest format partaking in the league. She forged a solid partnership with Sophie Ecclestone in UP Warriorz colors, and they will continue to be the backbone of the bowling unit.

Deepti Sharma arguably had a slow start to the 2023 edition, but gradually picked up to end with nine wickets. Despite the surge in form, the numbers did not do justice to her ability and she will be eager to bounce back with both bat and ball this season.

She was among the wickets in the home series against England in December 2023, where she ended with five scalps in three matches. She comes into the second season as the second-ranked T20I spinner.

#3 Ashleigh Gardner

The Australian off-spinner, much like Deepti Sharma, had a sluggish start to the WPL in 2023, but slowly gathered steam, despite Gujarat Giants' misfortune. She ended up with 10 wickets in eight matches at an average of 25.51 and an economy rate of 9.21

Her responsibility in the bowling department has increased manifold following the franchise's radical decision in the off-season. With the likes of Kim Garth, Annabel Sutherland, and other bowlers being released, coupled with Kashvee Gautam and Lauren Cheatle's injury, Gardner will have to spearhead the unit with Sneh Rana and other replacement bowlers in WPL 2024.

She made her presence felt in the T20I series against India and South Africa recently, but will be looking to improve on her numbers to make a serious run-in for the Purple Cap.

Other bowlers like Amelia Kerr, Renuka Singh Thakur, Marizanne Kapp, and Nat Sciver-Brunt will also be making a strong case for the Purple Cap in the second season of the WPL.

Who will be the leading wicket-taker of WPL 2024? Let us know what you think.

