Predicting 3 players who could score the most runs in the 1st T20I between IND and IRE

After a disappointing 2-3 loss against the West Indies, Team India will square off against Ireland in a three-match T20I series. The first game will be played at The Village on Friday, August 18.

Led by Jasprit Bumrah, the Men in Blue have picked up a young squad, packed with players who showcased their talent in the Indian Premier League (IPL). This will be a massive opportunity for them to stake a claim in the Indian side.

Ireland, on the other hand, will be brimming with confidence after securing a place in the 2024 T20 World Cup in the Caribbean and the USA. They will be led by veteran batter Paul Stirling and will look to fire all cylinders against India.

The Village is known for producing decent batting wickets with the average fast innings score being 151. Chasing would be relatively easier with nine out of 16 T20Is won by teams batting second.

On that note, let's take a look at three batters who could score the most runs in the first T20I between India and Ireland.

#1 Tilak Varma

The young left-handed batter from Hyderabad had a great debut series against the West Indies. Batting in the middle order, Tilak Varma amassed 173 runs in five innings at an average of 57.66 and a strike rate of 140.65.

The upcoming games against Ireland will give him another opportunity to strengthen his reputation and cement his place in India's T20I side.

Although the conditions will be new to him, Varma has shown great adaptation quality, which makes him one of the strongest contenders to finish as the highest run-scorer in today's contest.

#2 Paul Stirling

The right-handed batter is Ireland's highest run-scorer in the shortest format of the game, with 3397 runs in 128 innings at an average of 29.03, including one hundred and 23 fifties.

Paul Stirling is known for attacking instincts and his duel with Indian skipper Jasprit Bumrah will be a delight to watch for fans. If the Irish skipper manages to get the better of his counterpart, he can play a big knock on Friday.

Stirling has plenty of experience playing in this ground and will look to lead the team from the front.

#3 Yashasvi Jaiswal

The young left-handed opener showed plenty of promises during his maiden international tour in the West Indies. Yashasvi Jaiswal finished as the highest run-scorer in the two Tests with 171 runs, including a century and a fifty.

He also played a cracking knock of 84* runs off 51 balls in the fourth T20I in Miami, helping the Men in Blue win by nine wickets and level the series 2-2.

Jaiswal will be tempted to continue his superb form against Ireland. The cricketer from Mumbai has a good attacking game and if he can get his eyes in, expect him to play a big knock for India at the top of the order.