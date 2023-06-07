Predicting 3 players who will score the most runs in the WTC 2023 final between IND and AUS

The ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2023 final will see India square off against Australia at the Kennington Oval, starting today. While this will be India's second attempt at winning the mace, the Aussies have made it to the final for the first time.

Pat Cummins and Co. finished as the table toppers after two years of intense Test cricket to make it to the final of the second edition of the WTC. They finished with a 66.67 win percentage, winning 11, losing three, and drawing five Tests in the process.

India, on the other hand, ended with a 58.8 win percentage, winning 10, losing five, and drawing three games. The Men in Blue faced a few hiccups on their way to the summit clash but held their nerves to secure their second final berth in as many seasons.

Both teams locked horns in a four-match Test series earlier this year, with hosts India prevailing over the mighty Aussies by a 2-1 margin.

Playing in the UK has its own set of challenges for batters. The overcast and seaming conditions make it extremely difficult for them. If they can spend time in the middle, it can be extremely rewarding.

On that note, let's take a look at three batters who will score the most runs in the WTC 2023 final between India and Australia.

#1 Shubman Gill - India

The young opener has been in exceptional form across formats in 2023. He is India's highest run-scorer this year in all formats combined.

In the two Tests Shubman Gill has played so far this year, he has amassed 154 runs, including a hundred.

Gill also had a superb IPL 2023 campaign, finishing as the tournament's highest run-scorer. The Gujarat Titans (GT) batter mustered 890 runs in 17 matches at an average of 59.33, including three centuries and four fifties.

While this is a different format, Gill will be confident ahead of the WTC final. Expect the youngster from Punjab to play a big knock against the mighty Aussies.

#2 Marnus Labuschagne - Australia

Marnus Labuschange has been one of Australia's best batters in Test cricket over the last few years. He is currently the top-ranked Test batter in the world.

Labuschagne spent the last couple of months in the UK to prepare for the WTC final and the ensuing Ashes 2023. Playing for Glamorgan, the New South Wales batter smashed two centuries and as many fifties in eight innings.

He will ride high on confidence and is aware of the English conditions, which will be an added advantage for him when Australia take on India.

While Labuschagne enjoys a decent record against India, averaging close to 50, he has managed to score only hundred. He will hope to better his record by playing a big knock at the Kennington Oval.

#3 Virat Kohli - India

After a lean period with the bat for almost three years, Virat Kohli is slowly getting back into the groove. He had a good outing in the second half of 2022 and began this year on a superb note.

The former Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper also had a spectacular IPL season, scoring 639 runs in 14 games, including two consecutive tons.

Kohli looked at his absolute best in the IPL and if that is a sign to go by, the Aussie bowlers can have a tough time in the WTC final.

The Delhi-born cricketer, however, doesn't have happy memories of playing at this venue. He has managed to score only 169 runs in three matches at an average of 28.16.

However, Kohli will look to put it behind him and play a decisive knock as India are eager to end their decade-long wait for an ICC trophy.

