Predicting 3 teams who'll fail to reach the 2025 Champions Trophy ft. England

England losing to Team India in their 2023 World Cup clash on Sunday has brought the conversation of the 2025 Champions Trophy and its qualification to the forefront.

While the qualification process was approved at the ICC board meeting in November 2021, the news wasn't communicated to the public or the media, making several key members of all teams unaware of the same.

As per the process, hosts Pakistan will earn direct qualification for the event. The other seven teams will be determined based on the standings of the ongoing World Cup. It was confirmed to the media only midway through Sunday, October 29, after which discussions have swirled around the possibility of the teams at the bottom missing out on the marquee event.

It makes the last few matches all to play for, even if a few teams face elimination from World Cup semi-final contention. With a fortnight of action remaining in the round-robin stage of the tournament, an eye must be kept on the teams finishing below the top eight, for they will be missing in action for the Champions Trophy in two years.

It is safe to say that India, South Africa, New Zealand, and Australia will almost certainly join Pakistan as five of the eight participating teams, owing to their being comfortably in the top four in the points table.

The Champions Trophy, last played in 2017, saw Pakistan defeat India in the summit clash to clinch their first title. Having been in existence since 1998, the 2025 tournament will be its ninth edition.

With that in mind, here is a prediction of the three teams that are likely to miss out on the 2025 Champions Trophy.

#1 England

England has been the shock of the World Cup with their dismal showing.

In an unprecedented shocker, defending world champions, England, are in danger of being spectators for the 2025 Champions Trophy.

Pitted among the heavy favorites to lift their second consecutive World Cup title, Jos Buttler and company have fallen prey to expectations with an insipid showing throughout the tournament.

Following a split in their opening two games, they have suffered defeat in their next four outings to languish at the bottom of the points table after six games. They also have the worst net run rate among all 10 teams, making their unenviable task of finishing in the top eight extremely arduous.

For a side that has revolutionized white-ball cricket over the past eight years and triumphed in the previous ODI and T20 World Cup, this has been an abject failure of epic proportions, irrespective of the Champions Trophy qualification.

However, should they also not finish in the top eight and miss out on the event in Pakistan in 2025, it will be among the most unfathomable happenings in cricket history.

England's remaining schedule isn't a cakewalk either. Two of their three matches are against Australia and Pakistan, with the other one being against the dangerous Netherlands side.

It is highly probable that the side may have to win at least two of the three games to earn qualification for the Champions Trophy, a tournament they have participated in on each instance since its existence.

#2 Bangladesh

Bangladesh has been disappointing after a promising start in the World Cup.

Another side that have performed well below its potential in the ongoing World Cup are the Shakib Al Hasan-led Bangladesh.

While their expectations weren't as high as England's, the Tigers were anticipated to be in the running until the final stages, thanks to the World Cup taking place on tracks similar to those back home.

However, off-field turmoil ahead of the tournament involving senior pros - Shakib Al Hasan and Tamim Iqbal, along with a lack of spirit and spark, has led to Bangladesh's dismal performances. The side started with a thumping opening game win over Afghanistan but have since lost five straight games to be second to bottom on the points table.

Like England, the Tigers will mostly have to win two of their remaining three games. They play Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and Australia, all of whom will start as favorites against them based on their current form.

Ironically, Bangladesh had their best-ever ICC event performance in the previous Champions Trophy in 2017, when they surprisingly qualified for the semi-final.

While it is hard to rule out any result in a tournament filled with upsets, it is hard to see Bangladesh finish in the top eight on the basis of their recent uninspired showing.

#3 Netherlands

The Netherlands have impressed with their spirited performances in the World Cup.

Although the Netherlands could barely miss out on finishing in the top eight, they can hold their heads high after surprisingly qualifying for the main event.

While they are currently clinging to the eighth spot with two wins in six games against South Africa and Bangladesh, their remaining three games pose stiff challenges.

Their next two games against Afghanistan and England could be crucial in deciding the Champions Trophy qualification, as all three teams are battling for a top-eight finish. However, the Netherlands' final game will be against the undefeated Indian juggernaut, which could be a task too steep even with their ability to stun stronger sides.

Nevertheless, there is a possibility that the Dutch side could qualify for their maiden Champions Trophy by winning only one of their remaining three games.