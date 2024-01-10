Predicting the BBL 2024 top 4 ahead of exciting league-stage finish

The 2023-24 Big Bash League (BBL) is headed towards an interesting finish as far as the league stage is concerned. The Brisbane Heat have secured passage into the playoffs, but the remaining three positions are still very much up for grabs with multiple sides vying for them.

The previous BBL editions would have witnessed a total of five teams progressing into the knockouts, but the shortened season has seen proceedings revert to the original format, which involves four teams qualifying.

As of now, Brisbane Heat, with an unbeaten record so far, sit atop the BBL points table with 14 points to their name in eight matches. In second place, the Perh Scorchers sit with 11 points. The Sydney Sixers hold the third place with 10 points to their name, while the Melbourne Stars sit on the fence with eight points so far in eight matches.

The Adelaide Strikers are gathering momentum at the right time in the BBL season. With consecutive wins, one of which was against the Perth Scorchers, the Strikers have ascended to the fifth spot with seven points. The Hobart Hurricanes are also in contention to some degree, but they need a whole lot of results to go their way as they occupy the sixth spot with six points.

On that note, let us predict the BBL 2024 top-4 ahead of the exciting league-stage finish.

#1 Perth Scorchers

Two of Scorchers' final three matches in the BBL 2023-24 league stage will be up against table toppers Brisbane Heat, and two of their final three games will be played at their home venue - The Optus Stadium in Perth. As a result, there is a high chance that the defending champions will end up on the top of the points table yet again.

The Scorchers are flying high after winning on a tough surface in Sydney over Thunder, which was crucial as they were coming on the back of their first-ever defeat of the season at the hands of the Adelaide Strikers.

#2 Brisbane Heat

The return of international stars like Usman Khawaja and Marnus Labuschagne to the playing XI, albeit only for a limited time, strengthens the Brisbane Heat team. However, both of their remaining matches are up against a strong Perth Scorchers outfit.

Brisbane Heat made a serious late surge in the last season and defied the odds to make it to the playoffs. While they failed to go all the way in 2022-23, they have an excellent chance this time around. They are on the cusp of a top-two finish this season and will have multiple shots for qualifying into the final.

They are currently tottering at home against the Scorchers, but their undefeated run is likely to be enough for them to secure a place in the top two, even if they lose both their remaining matches.

#3 Sydney Sixers

The Sydney Sixers have qualified for the playoffs across the last five seasons, and they are on course to extend the streak. They have to defeat local rivals, the struggling Sydney Thunder, in a bid to seal their place in the top four. The Sixers' last league game is scheduled to be played against the Perth Scorchers, away from home.

If they lose both their remaining matches, the Sixers will have to be dependent on other results going in their favor. The three-time champions are the outright favorites over their struggling neighbors and that should be enough for them to get over the line.

However, with their last game arguably being the toughest one on their entire schedule, a top-two finish looks out of reach.

#4 Adelaide Strikers

The Adelaide Strikers are peaking at the right moment, and some of their key players like Matt Short, Chris Lynn, Jamie Overton, and Cameron Boyce are in solid form.

They still have an uphill task to overtake the Stars in the points table, and with both teams having relatively easy matches to close off their league-stage campaign, there is not a whole lot to separate the two sides.

Strikers will face the Hobart Hurricanes and the Sydney Thunder, two of the sides languishing in the bottom half of the BBL table. The Stars, on the other hand, also face two struggling sides in the form of the Melbourne Renegades and the Hobart Hurricanes.

The Strikers seem more complete and a team in better form when compared to the Stars, who are arguably a touch too reliant on their skipper Glenn Maxwell.

Which side will win the 2024 edition of the BBL? Let us know what you think.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App