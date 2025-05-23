Predicting India's captain and squad for ENG vs IND Tests 2025 ft. Shubman Gill, Jasprit Bumrah

Team India's much-awaited squad for the five-match Test series in England is set to be announced on Saturday, May 24 according to multiple reports. India are scheduled to play five Tests in England from June 20 to August 4. They will also play a four-day warm-up match before the series - from June 13 to June 16.

India's Test squad will wear a different look following the recent retirements of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. The latter was captain of the side during India's previous Test tour of Australia. Hence, the visitors will have a new captain as well for the five-match Test series in England. Veteran spinner Ravichandran Ashwin also retired midway through the tour of Australia.

Ahead of the official announcement, which is likely to take place on Saturday, we predict Team India's 18-member Test squad for tour of England and the captain.

Shubman Gill likely to pip Jasprit Bumrah, KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant for captaincy post

Batters Shubman Gill, KL Rahul, senior pacer Jasprit Bumrah and keeper-batter Rishabh Pant were among the names doing the rounds to take over as leader once Rohit announced his Test retirement. As per news agency PTI, Gill is set to be named Team India's new Test captain.

Although Bumrah was the vice-captain during Rohit's tenure as captain, he is unlikely to get the top job due to fitness concerns and his workload management. And, while Pant had a poor IPL, he could be rewarded with the post of vice-captaincy for his Test exploits.

Batters: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, KL Rahul, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Sai Sudharsan, Sarfaraz Khan

With Rohit having retired from Tests, expect Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul to open the batting during the five-match Test series in England. Jaiswal had an impressive tour of Australia. Rahul made a brilliant start to the tour Down Under, but was mediocre in the second half. Abhimanyu Easwaran is likely to be picked as a reverse opener, while the prolific Sai Sudharsan could get a Test call-up.

Gill could have to occupy the No. 3 slot, like he did during the Test series in Australia. However, he would have to come up with much better performances wherever he bats. He was rather mediocre with the willow in the series in Australia. Sarfaraz Khan did not get a game in Australia, but there is no reason to drop him from the team. Karun Nair could also have an outside chance of making the squad.

Wicketkeepers: Rishabh Pant, Dhruv Jurel

When it comes to picking wicketkeeper-batters for India's Test tour of England, Pant and Dhruv Jurel are the obvious choices. Pant made a brilliant return to Test cricket following his recovery from injuries sustained in a car accident in December 2022. In his absence, Jurel did a commendable job with both bat and gloves.

All-rounders: Ravindra Jadeja, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur

Versatile all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja will have to shoulder additional responsibility in England. Following the retirements of Rohit, Kohli and Ashwin, he now becomes the seniormost member of the Test squad.

The selectors are likely to retain Nitish Kumar Reddy, who scored a hundred in his debut Test series in Australia. His bowling, though, remains a question mark. Apart from picking Washington Sundar, expect India to hand a comeback to Shardul Thakur. The seasoned all-rounder came up with some fine performances in domestic cricket and it would be difficult for the selectors to ignore him.

Bowlers: Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep, Mohammad Shami (subject to fitness)

When it comes to picking bowlers for India's Test tour of England, Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj are automatic choices although the latter was not at his best in Australia. There are concerns over Mohammad Shami's fitness. If fit, he should make the squad else the selectors can look at the likes of Harshit Rana, Anshul Kamboj or even Arshdeep Singh.

Pacers Prasidh Krishna and Akash Deep are likely to be retained from the Test team that went to Australia. If we talk about spinners, wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav should get the nod over Axar Patel.

India's predicted Test squad for England tour: Shubman Gill (c), Rishabh Pant (vc & wk), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Sai Sudharsan, Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep, Mohammad Shami/ Arshdeep Singh/ Anshul Kamboj/ Harshit Rana

About the author Renin Wilben Albert Renin Wilben Albert is a journalist who covers cricket at Sportskeeda. His passion for the sport stems from a childhood dream of becoming a cricketer. Although that path didn't unfold, Renin embraced an alternative career in cricket, channeling his love into journalism. Backed with a bachelor's degree in Mass Media (BMM) and 18 years of journalism experience, Renin brings a strong journalism guidelines to his work. He is also the Author of the book '10 Life Lessons from 10 Great Cricketers'. Know More

