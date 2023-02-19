Predicting India's squad for 3rd and 4th Tests against Australia in Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023

India have secured an unassailable 2-0 lead in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023 series against Australia on Sunday (February 19) by winning the second Test in Delhi by six wickets inside three days. The remaining two Tests of the four-match series will take place in March, with Indore and Ahmedabad being the two venues.

The BCCI named a 17-man squad for the first two Tests of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023. Jaydev Unadkat was released from the squad midway to play for Saurashtra in the Ranji Trophy 2023 final.

Looking at how the Indian team performed in the first two Tests against Australia, it's highly unlikely there will be too many changes in the squad for the remaining games of the series as well. Here's how the Indian squad may look like for the third and fourth Tests.

Batters - Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer and Sarfaraz Khan

India might make one change in the batting department. They may give some much-needed rest to Suryakumar Yadav ahead of the ODI series against Australia and IPL 2023 and use that slot to bring in Sarfaraz Khan.

Sarfaraz has been breaking records in domestic cricket in the last few seasons and deserves a call-up to the Indian Test squad. Captain Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Cheteshwar Pujara and Shreyas Iyer should retain their places in the squad. Gill may get a chance to open the innings with Sharma in the remainder of the series.

All-rounders - Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel and Ravindra Jadeja

India's spin-bowling trio of Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin and Axar Patel has been excellent in the team's success so far. They have not only made their presence felt in the bowling unit but also played match-winning knocks.

It will be criminal to drop any of the three all-rounders after their magnificent show in the first two Tests of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023 series.

Wicketkeepers - KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan and KS Bharat

KL Rahul has been in poor form, but the team management has clarified that they will continue to back the Indian vice-captain. Rahul should retain his place in the squad for the remainder of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023.

KS Bharat has been quite impressive behind the stumps, while Ishan Kishan seems a proper backup option .

Bowlers - Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav and Jaydev Unadkat

Jasprit Bumrah is unlikely to return to the Indian squad for the remainder of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series. Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami, Jaydev Unadkat and Umesh Yadav will likely continue as the team's pacers.

Kuldeep Yadav is the fourth spin-bowling option in the squad. Given how well Axar Patel, Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin have performed, it looks unlikely that the left-arm wrist-spinner will get a game in the series.

Predicted Indian squad for 3rd and 4th Tests of Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023

Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Sarfaraz Khan, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Ravindra Jadeja, KS Bharat

