×
Create
Notifications
🔍
⚡️ Get the free App now
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Careers
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Advertisement

Predicting 4 batsmen who could win the Orange Cap in IPL 2020

Jerin Jerard
CONTRIBUTOR
Preview
Modified 13 Mar 2020, 08:56 IST

The stature of the IPL has grown over the years so much that it now has a dedicated space in ICC's Future Tour Programme (FTP). IPL is known for big-hitting, and high scoring games, an aspect of the game spectators have loved over the years. Few batsmen, in particular, have lit up the IPL with their big-hitting and consistency, and the batsman with the most runs at the end of each season gets the Orange Cap. (Jos Buttler has not been considered here because he might miss the start and the end of the IPL owing to national commitments)

Here are 4 players who can win the Orange Cap in IPL 2020:


David Warner celebrating his breathtaking hundred against RCB in IPL 2019
David Warner celebrating his breathtaking hundred against RCB in IPL 2019

#1 David Warner: The pocket-sized dynamo from Australia has been amongst the best overseas players to play in the league. In 126 innings, he has scored a total of 4706 runs at an average of 43.17 and a strike-rate of 142.39, which are phenomenal numbers to have in the T20 format. He bagged the Orange Cap a record 3 times (in 2015 with 562 runs, in 2017 with 641 runs and 2019 with 692 runs). He narrowly finished second best to Kohli in 2016, scoring 848 runs when Kohli went onto have an unreal season with the bat and didn't play in IPL 2018 because of the ball-tampering ban imposed on him. With the form Warner is in at the moment, expect him to wreak havoc with the bat and be one of the leading contenders to win the Orange Cap this year.


KL Rahul acknowledging the crowd after his record-breaking fifty off only 14 balls against DD in IPL 2018
KL Rahul acknowledging the crowd after his record-breaking fifty off only 14 balls against DD in IPL 2018

# 2 KL Rahul: When West Indies icon and legend Brian Lara picked KL Rahul as the best batsman of the current era, not many would have been surprised. Most would agree, Rahul oozes class, and his consistency for his IPL team saw him to the position of KXIP captain.

Since his move from RCB to KXIP( where he has batted as an opener) Rahul has become a different beast altogether. In 2018 he scored 659 runs at an average of 54.91 and a blistering strike rate of 158.41 and finished as the 3rd highest run-scorer of the season behind Williamson and Pant. In 2019 he played the sheet anchor role to perfection scoring 593 runs at an average of 53.90, albeit at a lesser strike rate of 135.38 to finish only behind Warner in the race for the Orange Cap. Even in the international arena, Rahul has finally started to display the consistency that was expected of him in his formative years with his versatility( playing as a wicket-keeper batsman or batting out of position in the middle order ) being admired by all quarters. His recent form playing for India also suggests he will be one of the best bets to walk away with the Orange Cap this year.


Kohli playing a trademark lofted on-drive
Kohli playing a trademark lofted on-drive

#3 Virat Kohli: Arguably the best batsman of the modern era Virat Kohli has redefined the word 'consistency' owing to his surreal run with a willow in hand over the last few years. He has been plundering bowling attacks at will all around the world, and the scary thing is that the Kohli juggernaut doesn't look like stopping anytime soon (some might point to his recent form or lack of it thereof in this case, but Kohli being the class act he is, will bounce back). The only man in world cricket to average 50+ in all three formats, he's also the leading run-getter in the IPL with 5412 runs at an average of 37.85 and a strike rate of 131.61. He won the Orange Cap in 2016, scoring a record 973 runs at a scarcely believable average of 81.08 and a stunning strike rate of 152.03 with four centuries, also the most in a single season. Although he has struggled for runs recently expect Kohli to be back amongst the runs on favorable pitches, come to the IPL


Quinton de Kock playing a wristy flick playing for Mumbai Indians in IPL 2019
Quinton de Kock playing a wristy flick playing for Mumbai Indians in IPL 2019
Advertisement

# 4 Quinton de Kock: Recently named the captain of South Africa's limited-overs teams, de Kock has been earmarked for greatness ever since his foray into international cricket. De Kock is an explosive left-hand batsman who takes the attack to the opposition and is known for providing brisk starts at the top of the order. De Kock, has been hailed by Mark Boucher on his leadership skills with his hands-on decision making receiving praise from all quarters. Last year, playing for Mumbai Indians de Kock lit up the IPL with his dazzling strokeplay scoring 529 runs in 16 innings at an average of 35.26 and a strike rate of 132.91 to finish third in the race for the 'Orange Cap' behind Warner and KL Rahul. De Kock's T20I numbers are also praiseworthy, with 1226 runs in 44 innings at an average of 31.44 and a strike rate of 136.07. With a technique to succeed in all conditions and his recent form in international cricket expect de Kock to be in the running for the 'Orange Cap' again this year.

Published 13 Mar 2020, 08:56 IST
IPL 2020 Australia Cricket Team Indian Cricket Team Virat Kohli KL Rahul
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
IPL
Match 1 | Sun, 29 Mar, 08:00 PM
Mumbai Indians
Chennai Super Kings
MI VS CSK preview
Match 2 | Mon, 30 Mar, 08:00 PM
Delhi Capitals
Kings XI Punjab
DC VS KXIP preview
Match 3 | Tue, 31 Mar, 08:00 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Kolkata Knight Riders
RCB VS KKR preview
Match 4 | Wed, 01 Apr, 08:00 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Mumbai Indians
SRH VS MI preview
Match 5 | Thu, 02 Apr, 08:00 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Rajasthan Royals
CSK VS RR preview
Match 6 | Fri, 03 Apr, 08:00 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Delhi Capitals
KKR VS DC preview
Match 7 | Sat, 04 Apr, 08:00 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Sunrisers Hyderabad
KXIP VS SRH preview
Match 8 | Sun, 05 Apr, 04:00 PM
Mumbai Indians
Royal Challengers Bangalore
MI VS RCB preview
Match 9 | Sun, 05 Apr, 08:00 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Delhi Capitals
RR VS DC preview
Match 10 | Mon, 06 Apr, 08:00 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Chennai Super Kings
KKR VS CSK preview
Match 11 | Tue, 07 Apr, 08:00 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Sunrisers Hyderabad
RCB VS SRH preview
Match 12 | Wed, 08 Apr, 08:00 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Mumbai Indians
KXIP VS MI preview
Match 13 | Thu, 09 Apr, 08:00 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Kolkata Knight Riders
RR VS KKR preview
Match 14 | Fri, 10 Apr, 08:00 PM
Delhi Capitals
Royal Challengers Bangalore
DC VS RCB preview
Match 15 | Sat, 11 Apr, 08:00 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Kings XI Punjab
CSK VS KXIP preview
Match 16 | Sun, 12 Apr, 04:00 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Rajasthan Royals
SRH VS RR preview
Match 17 | Sun, 12 Apr, 08:00 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Mumbai Indians
KKR VS MI preview
Match 18 | Mon, 13 Apr, 08:00 PM
Delhi Capitals
Chennai Super Kings
DC VS CSK preview
Match 19 | Tue, 14 Apr, 08:00 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Royal Challengers Bangalore
KXIP VS RCB preview
Match 20 | Wed, 15 Apr, 08:00 PM
Mumbai Indians
Rajasthan Royals
MI VS RR preview
Match 21 | Thu, 16 Apr, 08:00 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Kolkata Knight Riders
SRH VS KKR preview
Match 22 | Fri, 17 Apr, 08:00 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Chennai Super Kings
KXIP VS CSK preview
Match 23 | Sat, 18 Apr, 08:00 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Rajasthan Royals
RCB VS RR preview
Match 24 | Sun, 19 Apr, 04:00 PM
Delhi Capitals
Kolkata Knight Riders
DC VS KKR preview
Match 25 | Sun, 19 Apr, 08:00 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Sunrisers Hyderabad
CSK VS SRH preview
Match 26 | Mon, 20 Apr, 08:00 PM
Mumbai Indians
Kings XI Punjab
MI VS KXIP preview
Match 27 | Tue, 21 Apr, 08:00 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Sunrisers Hyderabad
RR VS SRH preview
Match 28 | Wed, 22 Apr, 08:00 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Delhi Capitals
RCB VS DC preview
Match 29 | Thu, 23 Apr, 08:00 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Kings XI Punjab
KKR VS KXIP preview
Match 30 | Fri, 24 Apr, 08:00 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Mumbai Indians
CSK VS MI preview
Match 31 | Sat, 25 Apr, 08:00 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Royal Challengers Bangalore
RR VS RCB preview
Match 32 | Sun, 26 Apr, 04:00 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Kolkata Knight Riders
KXIP VS KKR preview
Match 33 | Sun, 26 Apr, 08:00 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Delhi Capitals
SRH VS DC preview
Match 34 | Mon, 27 Apr, 08:00 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Royal Challengers Bangalore
CSK VS RCB preview
Match 35 | Tue, 28 Apr, 08:00 PM
Mumbai Indians
Kolkata Knight Riders
MI VS KKR preview
Match 36 | Wed, 29 Apr, 08:00 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Kings XI Punjab
RR VS KXIP preview
Match 37 | Thu, 30 Apr, 08:00 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Chennai Super Kings
SRH VS CSK preview
Match 38 | Fri, 01 May, 08:00 PM
Mumbai Indians
Delhi Capitals
MI VS DC preview
Match 39 | Sat, 02 May, 08:00 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Rajasthan Royals
KKR VS RR preview
Match 40 | Sun, 03 May, 04:00 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Kings XI Punjab
RCB VS KXIP preview
Match 41 | Sun, 03 May, 08:00 PM
Delhi Capitals
Sunrisers Hyderabad
DC VS SRH preview
Match 42 | Mon, 04 May, 08:00 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Chennai Super Kings
RR VS CSK preview
Match 43 | Tue, 05 May, 08:00 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Royal Challengers Bangalore
SRH VS RCB preview
Match 44 | Wed, 06 May, 08:00 PM
Delhi Capitals
Mumbai Indians
DC VS MI preview
Match 45 | Thu, 07 May, 08:00 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Kolkata Knight Riders
CSK VS KKR preview
Match 46 | Fri, 08 May, 08:00 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Rajasthan Royals
KXIP VS RR preview
Match 47 | Sat, 09 May, 08:00 PM
Mumbai Indians
Sunrisers Hyderabad
MI VS SRH preview
Match 48 | Sun, 10 May, 04:00 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Delhi Capitals
CSK VS DC preview
Match 49 | Sun, 10 May, 08:00 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Royal Challengers Bangalore
KKR VS RCB preview
Match 50 | Mon, 11 May, 08:00 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Mumbai Indians
RR VS MI preview
Match 51 | Tue, 12 May, 08:00 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Kings XI Punjab
SRH VS KXIP preview
Match 52 | Wed, 13 May, 08:00 PM
Delhi Capitals
Rajasthan Royals
DC VS RR preview
Match 53 | Thu, 14 May, 08:00 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Chennai Super Kings
RCB VS CSK preview
Match 54 | Fri, 15 May, 08:00 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Sunrisers Hyderabad
KKR VS SRH preview
Match 55 | Sat, 16 May, 08:00 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Delhi Capitals
KXIP VS DC preview
Match 56 | Sun, 17 May, 08:00 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Mumbai Indians
RCB VS MI preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
South Africa in India 2020
Zimbabwe in Bangladesh 2020
Afghanistan v Ireland in India 2020
New Zealand in Australia 2019/20
Women's World Twenty20
Pakistan Super League
South African Domestic One-Day Competition
Australian Sheffield Shield
England in Sri Lanka 2020
English Domestic Other Matches
Australia in New Zealand 2020
Australia Women in South Africa 2020
Netherlands in Namibia 2020
South African Domestic Four-Day Competition
Bangladesh in Pakistan 2020
IPL
ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us