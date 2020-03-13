Predicting 4 batsmen who could win the Orange Cap in IPL 2020

The stature of the IPL has grown over the years so much that it now has a dedicated space in ICC's Future Tour Programme (FTP). IPL is known for big-hitting, and high scoring games, an aspect of the game spectators have loved over the years. Few batsmen, in particular, have lit up the IPL with their big-hitting and consistency, and the batsman with the most runs at the end of each season gets the Orange Cap. (Jos Buttler has not been considered here because he might miss the start and the end of the IPL owing to national commitments)

Here are 4 players who can win the Orange Cap in IPL 2020:

David Warner celebrating his breathtaking hundred against RCB in IPL 2019

#1 David Warner: The pocket-sized dynamo from Australia has been amongst the best overseas players to play in the league. In 126 innings, he has scored a total of 4706 runs at an average of 43.17 and a strike-rate of 142.39, which are phenomenal numbers to have in the T20 format. He bagged the Orange Cap a record 3 times (in 2015 with 562 runs, in 2017 with 641 runs and 2019 with 692 runs). He narrowly finished second best to Kohli in 2016, scoring 848 runs when Kohli went onto have an unreal season with the bat and didn't play in IPL 2018 because of the ball-tampering ban imposed on him. With the form Warner is in at the moment, expect him to wreak havoc with the bat and be one of the leading contenders to win the Orange Cap this year.

KL Rahul acknowledging the crowd after his record-breaking fifty off only 14 balls against DD in IPL 2018

# 2 KL Rahul: When West Indies icon and legend Brian Lara picked KL Rahul as the best batsman of the current era, not many would have been surprised. Most would agree, Rahul oozes class, and his consistency for his IPL team saw him to the position of KXIP captain.

Since his move from RCB to KXIP( where he has batted as an opener) Rahul has become a different beast altogether. In 2018 he scored 659 runs at an average of 54.91 and a blistering strike rate of 158.41 and finished as the 3rd highest run-scorer of the season behind Williamson and Pant. In 2019 he played the sheet anchor role to perfection scoring 593 runs at an average of 53.90, albeit at a lesser strike rate of 135.38 to finish only behind Warner in the race for the Orange Cap. Even in the international arena, Rahul has finally started to display the consistency that was expected of him in his formative years with his versatility( playing as a wicket-keeper batsman or batting out of position in the middle order ) being admired by all quarters. His recent form playing for India also suggests he will be one of the best bets to walk away with the Orange Cap this year.

Kohli playing a trademark lofted on-drive

#3 Virat Kohli: Arguably the best batsman of the modern era Virat Kohli has redefined the word 'consistency' owing to his surreal run with a willow in hand over the last few years. He has been plundering bowling attacks at will all around the world, and the scary thing is that the Kohli juggernaut doesn't look like stopping anytime soon (some might point to his recent form or lack of it thereof in this case, but Kohli being the class act he is, will bounce back). The only man in world cricket to average 50+ in all three formats, he's also the leading run-getter in the IPL with 5412 runs at an average of 37.85 and a strike rate of 131.61. He won the Orange Cap in 2016, scoring a record 973 runs at a scarcely believable average of 81.08 and a stunning strike rate of 152.03 with four centuries, also the most in a single season. Although he has struggled for runs recently expect Kohli to be back amongst the runs on favorable pitches, come to the IPL

Quinton de Kock playing a wristy flick playing for Mumbai Indians in IPL 2019

# 4 Quinton de Kock: Recently named the captain of South Africa's limited-overs teams, de Kock has been earmarked for greatness ever since his foray into international cricket. De Kock is an explosive left-hand batsman who takes the attack to the opposition and is known for providing brisk starts at the top of the order. De Kock, has been hailed by Mark Boucher on his leadership skills with his hands-on decision making receiving praise from all quarters. Last year, playing for Mumbai Indians de Kock lit up the IPL with his dazzling strokeplay scoring 529 runs in 16 innings at an average of 35.26 and a strike rate of 132.91 to finish third in the race for the 'Orange Cap' behind Warner and KL Rahul. De Kock's T20I numbers are also praiseworthy, with 1226 runs in 44 innings at an average of 31.44 and a strike rate of 136.07. With a technique to succeed in all conditions and his recent form in international cricket expect de Kock to be in the running for the 'Orange Cap' again this year.