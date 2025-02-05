Predicting the Top 3 wicket-takers of the IND vs ENG 2025 ODI series ft. Kuldeep Yadav

The high-voltage T20I series between India and England, which was clouded by controversy, came to a dramatic end on February 2 at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. India dominated the final match, securing a 150-run victory and clinching the series 4-1.

Now, attention shifts to 50-over cricket, with key players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli making their return to the squad. The ODI series will begin on Thursday, February 6, with Nagpur hosting the opening game. The second and third ODIs will take place in Cuttack and Ahmedabad on February 9 and 12, respectively.

This series is crucial for both teams as they prepare for the upcoming Champions Trophy, set to begin on February 19. While both teams have several big names in their batting line-ups, their bowlers are equally impressive. With that in mind, let’s predict the top three wicket-takers for the IND vs ENG 2025 ODI series.

#1 Arshdeep Singh

In addition to the lethal Jasprit Bumrah, another standout pacer for India in white-ball cricket has been Arshdeep Singh. The left-arm pacer has quickly made a name for himself with his sharp swing and ability to deliver in the death overs.

Although relatively new to the ODI format, Arshdeep's skills in both the powerplay and the final overs make him a significant threat to England's powerful top and middle order.

At just 26 years old, Arshdeep has already become India’s leading wicket-taker in T20Is, with 99 wickets in 63 matches. He impressed during the recent T20I series against England, taking four wickets in three games. In ODIs, he has picked up 12 wickets in eight matches, including a five-wicket haul.

Given his rapid rise and excellent form, Arshdeep has the potential to emerge as one of the top wicket-takers in the upcoming ODI series against England.

#2 Adil Rashid

The next player on the list is veteran bowler Adil Rashid, England's only spinner to have taken 200 wickets in ODIs. The 36-year-old leg-spinner delivered a solid performance in the recently concluded T20I series, claiming five wickets in as many matches.

Rashid is known for his control and precision, able to maintain a consistent line and length while turning the ball sharply, especially in the middle overs. His wealth of experience and calmness under pressure adds to his effectiveness, making him an indispensable part of England's bowling attack.

With the Indian pitches expected to favor spinners, Rashid will be crucial for England in this series. His experience in high-stakes matches, along with his impressive record of 205 wickets in 143 ODIs (including two five-wicket hauls), makes him one to watch in the upcoming series.

#3 Kuldeep Yadav

The final name on the list is Kuldeep Yadav, who is making a comeback after recovering from a chronic left groin injury. The 30-year-old has been one of India's finest wrist spinners and a key part of the bowling attack for several years.

Kuldeep’s biggest strength lies in his variation of spin and his ability to deceive batters with his flighted deliveries. His googly, combined with his dipping chinaman deliveries, has always been a consistent threat.

He excels in the middle overs and has a knack for picking up crucial wickets. Having played 106 ODIs for India and taken 172 wickets, including two five-wicket hauls, Kuldeep has proven his mettle.

In India, he has featured in 48 games, claiming 76 wickets at an average of 29.49. Given his expertise, he is expected to be among the leading wicket-takers in the upcoming series against England.

