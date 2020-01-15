Prithvi Shaw clears fitness test; set to join India A squad in New Zealand

Jan 15, 2020 IST

Prithvi Shaw had picked up an injury while playing for Mumbai in Ranji Trophy 2019-20

India's up and coming opener, Prithvi Shaw has recovered to full fitness and is now set to join the India 'A' team in New Zealand.

While playing against Karnataka in a group stage match of the ongoing Ranji Trophy 2019-20, Prithvi Shaw had injured his shoulder on the field. The Mumbai batsman was soon rushed to the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru and the team officials had revealed that Shaw could not even lift his left hand and the injury seemed to be very serious.

This injury had put his participation in India A's tour to New Zealand in doubt. However, he has regained his fitness now.

Talking to TOI on Wednesday (15th January), a source close to BCCI disclosed that the right-handed batsman had passed the yo-yo test hence, he has been given the green signal to join the India 'A' squad in New Zealand.

"He cleared the mandatory yo-yo test at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) on Tuesday morning. He should be flying on the 16th or 17th of January to join the India A side in New Zealand," the source said.

The 20-year-old missed India A's two warm-up matches but, he will be a part of the squad that battles New Zealand 'A' in the first one-dayer on 22 January.

Since he is fit to play now, Shaw may also make his return to the Indian Test squad for the ICC World Test Championship series versus the Kiwis. The squad announcement for the same is likely to take place on 19 January. BCCIs had already declared India's T20I squad for the 5-match series against New Zealand.