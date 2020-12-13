Quinton de Kock goes fishing, gets trolled by Dale Steyn! 

South African batsman Quinton de Kock got trolled by his teammate and fast bowler Dale Steyn on Twitter. Recently, de Kock went fishing and posted a picture of himself along with a big fish he caught.

Back at it🎣 pic.twitter.com/gAbELfcRqt — Quinton De Kock (@QuinnyDeKock69) December 9, 2020

Mitchell McClenaghan, his Mumbai Indians teammate in the Indian Premier League, complimented him. But Dale Steyn, who enjoys recreational fishing himself, roasted the Proteas left handed opener. Here's the reaction :

Posing with other people’s fish... common trend of Quinny — Dale Steyn (@DaleSteyn62) December 10, 2020

Their Twitter followers erupted in laughter! Many followers appreciated the witty nature and sense of humour of Royal Challengers' Bangalore pacer.

Both Dale Steyn and Quinton de Kock actively post pictures of their caught fishes. The Proteas fast bowler even selected de Kock to be his isolation partner when asked in an interview earlier this year.

Speaking about his selection of the Johannesburg-born keeper-batsman over others earlier in 2020, Dale Steyn had said that Quinton de Kock was one of his favourite people in the world to hang out with, and that the majority of de Kock's time was spent in either making flies for fishing or watching fishing videos, in addition to being a great cook. Surely, the duo shares a great camaraderie both on and off the field.

Captaincy overshadowing Quinton De Kock 's natural flair?

Quinton De Kock is currently the captain of the South Africa T20 cricket team, with victories going the other side in seven of the ten T20 internationals being played, translating into a below-average 30% win margin for the Proteas. In the recently concluded T20 series against England, the visitors whitewashed the Quinton de Kock-led hosts by overshadowing them in each T20I and ensuring a 3-0 clean sweep figure. Amid increasing breaches of the bio-secure bubble and some members testing positive for Coronavirus, both the nations have called off the tour to an end.

South Africa will next host Sri Lanka on their home turfs, with the series starting from December 26.