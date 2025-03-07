Rachin Ravindra vs Virat Kohli: Who will win the Golden Bat in 2025 Champions Trophy?

As India and New Zealand prepare to face off in the blockbuster 2025 Champions Trophy final on March 9, an intriguing subplot between two stars at different stages of their careers has also hogged the limelight. New Zealand's rising superstar Rachin Ravindra continues his meteoric rise to the upper echelon of next-generation batters.

Meanwhile, the old warhorse, who has been there and done all of that, Virat Kohli, keeps piling up ODI records for fun. The duo have fired on all cylinders in the ongoing Champions Trophy, playing pivotal roles in their teams' dominant run to the final.

Ravindra is the tournament's second-leading run-scorer with 226 runs in three games at a stunning average of 75.33 and a strike rate of 103.66, including two centuries. On the other hand, Kohli is fourth on the list with 217 runs in four matches at an average of 72.33 and a strike rate of 83.14.

With the first and third leading scorers, Ben Duckett and Joe Root, long eliminated from the competition, the battle for the prestigious 'Golden Bat', handed to the leading run-scorer, could come down to the Ravindra-Kohli duel on Sunday.

The duo also finished first and fourth in run-scoring in the last ICC ODI event - the 2023 World Cup.

Former Indian batter Shikhar Dhawan won the Golden Bat in the previous two Champions Trophy editions in 2013 and 2017. Will it be a hat trick for the left-handers club with Ravindra finishing on top, or will King Kohli ensure the Golden Bat stays with an Indian batter?'

Let us predict the winner of the Golden Bat between Ravindra and Kohli by breaking down a few key factors.

Conditions

The conditions have been a big talking point of the 2025 Champions Trophy for all the wrong reasons. Several fans and former players have accused Team India of having a massive advantage by playing all their matches in Dubai, while other teams have moved around Pakistan and travelled to Dubai for the encounters against India.

If such an advantage on conditions exists, it should favor Kohli over Ravindra in the grand finale. The veteran Indian batter has played all his games on the challenging surfaces at Dubai, which is vastly contrasting in nature from those in Pakistan.

Ravindra has also had a taste of the Dubai wicket in the final Group A clash against India. However, he scored only a 12-ball six in that outing as New Zealand suffered a 44-run defeat.

Meanwhile, Kohli is coming off a match-winning 84 against Australia at the venue, adding to his unbeaten 100 against Pakistan two games earlier. With only nine runs separating the duo in their overall tournament tally, Kohli's chances of a big score in Dubai are considerably higher than Ravinda's, thereby making him a huge favorite for the Golden Bat.

Edge: Virat Kohli

Degree of difficulty by opposition and circumstances

Expand Tweet

Circumstances and the opposition's bowling could dictate how the Kohli vs Ravindra Golden Bat battle takes shape in the 2025 Champions Trophy final.

While the upcoming final will be Rachin Ravindra's first in an ICC ODI event, Kohli will be playing his 11th final of an ICC ODI tournament come Sunday. Even for someone with the confidence and maturity beyond his age, it is hard to completely dismiss a few butterflies and nerves in Ravindra's case.

For Kohli, it could be just another game, considering his vast experience in playing knockout matches and finals throughout his career.

Coming to the duo's numbers in India-New Zealand ODIs, it is advantage Kohli once again. Even with his failure in the group stage meeting between the sides, the 36-year-old averages an excellent 57.10 at a strike rate of 95.55, including six centuries, in 32 ODIs against the Kiwis.

On the other hand, Ravindra has played only three ODIs against India and averages a sub-par 31.33 at a strike rate of under 78 with a lone half-century.

Edge: Virat Kohli

Final Prediction

Considering the key factors - tangible and intangible- it is safe to bet on Virat Kohli to come out on top in his battle with Rachin Ravindra for the Golden Bat. While the unpredictability of the format and the pair's ability to produce magic cannot be underestimated, Kohli's advantage of 'Been there, done that' should help him master the Dubai conditions and the big occasion.

Golden Bat: Virat Kohli

