KL Rahul at No. 3: Mantra for the Test Series victory for India in England

Nikhil Parinam
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
598   //    26 Jul 2018, 13:48 IST

CRICKET-RSA-IND-TEST
Big Test for India in England

The most awaited series between India and England is all set to commence from August 1. Both teams would be eager to win the ultimate prize and mark their name on the coveted Pataudi Trophy. This test series is touted by many cricket commentators as an opportunity for India to challenge England in their own backyard.

James Anderson, England's premier fast bowler believes that India's performance in the series will be dependent on the amount of runs scored by Virat Kohli. He also says that Virat would be lying if he thinks the otherwise. Clearly, mind games have already begun and it is an indication of what we could expect throught the course of the series.

2017 Ashes Series Cricket Fourth Test Day 1 Australia v England Dec 26th
India has to tackle the seam and swing of Anderson to perform better this time

India's batting line-up has developed into a world-class unit. With the likes of Murali Vijay, Ajinkya Rahane and Virat Kohli in good form, India will expect to turn the tables around this time and bring back the Pataudi Trophy. KL Rahul, who has hit a purple patch, will also be eyeing a berth in the playing eleven.

The million dollar question is regarding his batting position. The opening slot looks formidable with a set left-right combination of Murali Vijay and Shikhar Dhawan, the middle and lower order is an automatic selection with Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane and Dinesh Karthik occupying No. 4,5 and 6 spots respectively.

The Team management will have a big task to make place for Rahul in the playing eleven so as to maximize his rich vein of form. Ideally, Rahul should be brought in at No. 3 at the cost of Cheteshwar Pujara. Pujara has been unsuccessful over the years in foreign conditions and apart from his 153 against South Africa at Wanderes in 2013 there is no major innings for him to put forth his case.

CRICKET-SRI-IND
Rahul should bat at number 3

Rahul at 3 and Rahane at 5 will also give the all important support to Virat Kohli in the middle to play freely without any pressure. Rahul has got the right technique and temperament to score runs in any condition and he has proved it to everyone with his performances in the past. His famous hundred in Sydney, back in 2015 against the mighty Australians is still considered to be his best innings.

On the other hand,Pujara has not been able to deliver in challenging conditions where the team expects his to hold one end and score big.His below par county stint in which he scored at an average below his career average shows that he is still not too comfortable in English conditions.

CRICKET-IND-NZL
India would expect a lot from these 2 batsmen to score heavily on England

However, it is clear from the South Africa tour earlier this year, that India can win overseas only if they bat well in tough conditions. For that to happen, India should make use of Rahul's form and include him in the playing XI for at least the first 3 Test matches. He is someone, who plays his shots and keeps the scoreboard moving unlike Pujara, who takes a bit more time to settle and is vulnerable against the moving ball.

India will want to have someone like Rahul in the middle who can make runs at a brisk pace so as to reduce the dependency on Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane in case of an early collapse.

England vs India 2018 Indian Cricket Team England Cricket Cheteshwar Pujara KL Rahul
Nikhil Parinam
CONTRIBUTOR
Every great dream begins with a dreamer.
Contact Us Advertise with Us