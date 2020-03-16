Ranji Trophy 2019-20 | Saurashtra's outgoing coach Karsan Ghavri and Cheteshwar Pujara want Jaydev Unadkat playing for India

Jaydev Unadkat took 67 wickets this season at an amazing average of just 13.23 2019-20 Ranji Trophy.

He has played one Test, seven ODIs and 10 T20Is for India, taking a total of 22 wickets.

Jaydev Unadkat took 67 wickets this season at an amazing average of just 13.23

Saurashtra's outgoing coach, Karsan Ghavri has stated that this season's top run-getter and winning captain Jaydev Unadkat deserves another stint with the senior national team. Ghavri, who retired after a successful campaign with the Saurashtra team, stated that their state captain was a much improved and a mature player than before and should be called up to the Indian Test team.

Captaining a side to Ranji Trophy glory, Unadkat took 67 wickets in this Ranji season and played a crucial role in helping his team win their maiden Ranji title. Talking to TOI, Ghavri sounded more than convinced that Unadkat was the answer to India's left-arm pacer void for several years. He also praised his consistency and his ability to bowl in the same tough area day in and day out to trouble the batsman.

"I do feel Unadkat should get a national call-up again... He can bring the ball in and also take it away from the batsman. He (Unadkat) is very consistent and can keep bowling in the same area."

Ghavri accepted that India's pace-battery was more than settled now but Unadkat shouldn't be kept out for much longer considering his purple patch with the ball. He stated how a left-arm pacer would bring in a necessary option and act as a great addition to the already fiery fast bowling line-up.

"Yes it's true we have a great pace unit now. But I will say the national selectors can keep Unadkat in mind in case they want to rest somebody."

"All our pacers are right-handed. A left-hander thus provides you a different option. A right-hand left-hand combination often unsettles batsmen... He leads from the front and understands his role better."

Cheteshwar Pujara

As Unadkat reflected on the winning campaign, he revealed that the hunger to make a comeback to the Indian team had kept him on the edge, motivated more than ever. Indian team batsman and Saurashtra teammate, Cheteshwar Pujara also expressed his desire to see his Ranji Trophy captain dawn the Indian whites in the coming series.

Unadkat said:

Advertisement

"The hunger for a comeback has actually kept me going throughout the season."

Pujara said:

"I will be surprised if he is not picked in the Indian team."

Unadkat has played one Test, seven ODIs and 10 T20Is for India, taking a total of 22 wickets. However, he went wicketless in the only Test match he played in 2010 against South Africa at the SuperSport Park in Centurion.