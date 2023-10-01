Ranking the fast-bowling strength of all 2023 World Cup teams

It is that time of the cricketing calendar when all 10 participating nations finalize their strategies and team combinations ahead of the highly anticipated ICC ODI World Cup, starting October 5.

The tournament opener will see defending champions England take on New Zealand in a mouth-watering rematch of the 2019 edition's final at Ahmedabad. Following 10 teams battling each other across 45 games, the top four will advance to the sem-finals, with the grand finale being played in Ahmedabad on November 19.

While any tournament in India has fans and experts discussing batters and spinners, the outcome of this World Cup could hinge on the sides boasting the best pace attacks. Noteworthy is also the fact that the leading wicket-takers in four of the previous five World Cups have been pacers.

Contrary to the 1990s and 2000s, the gap in fast bowling between the SENA countries and others has narrowed drastically, making it a closer contest. Nevertheless, a few factors help segregate the teams based on their pace bowling strength heading into the showpiece event.

Here, we rank the teams based on their pace attacks for the 2023 World Cup.

#10 Netherlands

Logan van Beek will spearhead the Netherlands' pace attack.

The Netherlands' lack of experience in a high-pressure tournament like the World Cup, especially on Indian pitches, could hinder the side compared to the other nations.

Yet, the Dutch were led magnificently by the pace bowling abilities of Logan van Beek and Bas de Leede in the World Cup 2023 qualifiers. While the all-rounder Bas de Leede was the third leading wicket-taker with 15 scalps in seven games, Van Beek was ninth with 12 wickets in eight matches.

Paul Van Meekeren and Ryan Klein are the other two who will shore up the pace bowling department for the Netherlands in the World Cup.

Pace bowling attack: Logan van Beek, Bas de Leede, Paul Van Meekeren, Ryan Klein

#9 Afghanistan

Farooqi and Naveen will look to call on their IPL experience during the World Cup.

Afghanistan possesses arguably the lightest seam-bowling attack for the 2023 World Cup, depending heavily on their world-class spinners to do the bulk of the work.

The squad boasts two pacers - Fazalhaq Farooqi and Naveen ul Haq - with IPL experience this year playing for the SunRisers Hyderabad and Lucknow Super Giants, respectively. The duo can bowl at all stages of the innings, including the difficult death overs.

While Naveen is returning to the Afghanistan ODI side after more than two years, he does have an impressive record with 14 wickets in seven games. Meanwhile, Farooqi has been sensational since debuting last year, with 32 dismissals in 21 ODIs at an average of 27.50.

However, the Afghan pace attack has no prior experience in Indian conditions or ODI World Cups, making the task twice as strenuous.

Pace bowling attack: Fazalhaq Farooqi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Azmatullah Omarzai, Abdul Rahman

#8 Sri Lanka

Carrying the Sri Lankan pace attack may be a bridge too far for the young Pathirana.

Another team heavily reliant on their spinners, much like Afghanistan, are the 1996 World Cup winners Sri Lanka. The loss of their most reliable seamer, Dushmanta Chameera, has come at the most inopportune time for the Lankans as they look to reach the semi-finals of the World Cup for the first time since 2011.

While Lahiru Kumara has been in scintillating form this year with 18 wickets in 11 games at an average of 23, he is coming off an injury after missing the Asia Cup. Kasun Rajita and Dilshan Madushanka have showcased their abilities at different stages in their still-young careers. But they lack experience in testing conditions and high-pressure matches in India.

Despite coming off a brilliant IPL 2023, where he helped the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) win their fifth title, it might be a lot to ask of young sensational Matheesha Pathirana to lead the Sri Lankan pace attack.

Pace bowling attack: Lahiru Kumara, Matheesha Pathirana, Kasun Rajitha, Dilshan Madushanka, Dasun Shanaka

#7 Bangladesh

Bangladesh will rely heavily on this pace trio during the World Cup.

Surprisingly, Bangladesh has gone with a pace-heavy bowling attack for the 2023 World Cup in India. While some of that is the lack of penetrative spin bowling options, it also indicates the development of pacers in Bangladesh.

Mustafizur Rahman is unquestionably their most pedigreed pacer, with several years of IPL experience on Indian tracks and 93 ODI games at the international level.

He has over 150 wickets at a superb average of under 25 and an economy rate of just over five-runs-per-over despite bowling relentlessly at the death overs. To complement the left-arm pacer will be another experienced campaigner in breathtaking form, Taskin Ahmed.

Despite debuting in 2014, Taskin was highly inconsistent till this year, when he bagged 21 wickets in 11 games at an unbelievable average of under 17 and an economy of 4.29.

The duo will be ably supported by another impressive left-armer in Shoriful Islam and the newest kid, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, who rattled India in the recent Asia Cup. While lack of consistency and the injury to Ebadot Hossain could hamper the side's pace-bowling attack, it shouldn't also be underestimated.

Pace bowling attack: Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib

#6 South Africa

Rabada and Ngidi will look to right the wrong from the 2019 World Cup.

Usually among the top three pace attacks in the World Cup, South Africa comes into the 2023 edition with several question marks based on injury and form. A massive setback to the Proteas pace attack was the ruling out of in-form Anrich Nortje due to a lower-back injury.

Kagiso Rabada and Lungi Ngidi will be at the helm of an inexperienced pace attack featuring all-rounders Marco Jansen and Andile Phehlukwayo. There are also newcomers Gerald Coetzee and Lizzad Williams.

While Rabada has been in reasonable form this year with nine wickets in five ODIs, Ngidi has averaged over 33 with the ball at an economy rate of over 6.20 runs per over.

The duo, especially Rabada, has vast IPL and international experience bowling in India and played in the 2019 World Cup, even if disappointing for the most part.

If South Africa are to break their World Cup drought, their depleted and inexperienced pace attack will have to match some of their legendary seamers of the past.

Pace bowling attack: Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Gerald Coetzee, Marco Jansen, Andile Phehlukwayo, Lizaad Williams

#5 Pakistan

The absence of Naseem Shah comes as a killer blow for Pakistan

Two weeks back, there were talks about Pakistan boasting the best starting pace trio among the 2023 World Cup teams. However, a 228-run thrashing to India in the Asia Cup, followed by the unfortunate shoulder injury to the in-form Naseem Shah, has opened up some frailties in the Pakistan seam attack.

However, the squad still boasts of two gun pacers - left-arm pacer Shaheen Afridi and express speedster Haris Rauf. While Afridi is the World's No.8 ranked ODI bowler, Rauf was the leading wicket-taker in the recently concluded Asia Cup until missing the final game with an injury.

In a bid for a like-to-like replacement for Naseem, Pakistan has called up seemingly out-of-favor pacer Hasan Ali. Yet, barring the duo of Afridi and Rauf, the pace attack lacks depth or recent form, making the side middle of the pack in the fast bowling department.

Pace bowling attack: Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jr., Hasan Ali

#4 England

Woakes and Wood will look to replicate their Ashes heroics in the World Cup.

Defending champions England has in their arsenal the best depth and variety of fast bowlers, with as many as six options.

While the absence of their 2019 World Cup Super Over hero Jofra Archer deprives them of a world-class express pacer, the presence of Mark Wood and newcomer Gus Atkinson should make up for the loss.

Add to that the troika of left-arm pacers - Reece Topley, Sam Curran, and David Willey - with the ever-reliable Chris Woakes, and England boasts an impressive fast-bowling attack.

Most of these pacers were also part of either the 2019 ODI World Cup or the 2022 T20 World Cup title-winning sides, highlighting their ability to deliver in pressure situations.

The only issue for England's pace attack is the dependence of their left-arm pacers on lateral movement in the air and off the pitch, which may be lacking in Indian conditions.

Death bowling might be the other area of concern for England with the absence of Archer and the ageing of Woakes, whose death bowling skills have waned recently.

Nevertheless, their pace attack makes them primed as among the favorites to defend their World title.

Pace bowling attack: Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Gus Atkinson, Sam Curran, Reece Topley, David Willey

#3 New Zealand

The veteran pace duo will look to cross the World Cup final hurdle in 2023.

Often counted out pre-tournament only for them to punch above their weight, New Zealand are entering the 2023 World Cup in a familiar position.

The Black Caps have been in the final of the previous two editions of the World Cup in England and Australia, only to fall short in the summit clash. Bolstered by the late inclusion of Tim Southee, the Kiwi pace attack wears a similar look to that of the 2019 side that almost clinched their maiden World Cup title.

In Trent Boult and Matt Henry, New Zealand boasts two bowlers in the top 10 of the ICC ODI World rankings. The duo will be complimented by the veteran Southee, who will be playing his fourth World Cup.

Despite his recent poor form, Lockie Ferguson will shore up the need for an express-pace bowler, with the medium pace of Daryl Mitchell and Jimmy Neesham to help out.

Pace bowling attack: Trent Boult, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, James Neesham, Daryl Mitchell

#2 India

India could unleash arguably the best pace trio in the World Cup.

There is a wise argument to be made that India possesses the best fast-bowling trio entering the 2023 World Cup.

With Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, and Mohammed Siraj, the Men in Blue boast three pacers capable of bowling above 140 kph speeds. The trio is also lethal at all stages of the innings, especially with the new ball.

In Siraj, Team India has in their repertoire the world's top-ranked ODI bowler, with the pacer coming off an incredible six-wicket haul in the Asia Cup final against Sri Lanka.

Bumrah recently returned from a year-long injury layoff and was the Player of the Series in the Ireland T20Is. Alongside Shami, Bumrah also performed admirably in the league stages of the 2019 World Cup to help India atop the points table.

The trio is provided company in the seam department by partnership-breaking medium pacer Shardul Thakur and pace-bowling all-rounder Hardik Pandya. With almost all bases covered, India will enter the home World Cup as the favorites to win their third title.

Pace bowling attack: Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami, Shardul Thakur, Hardik Pandya

#1 Australia

The world's best all-format pace trio will look to cap off a remarkable year for Australia.

Matching India in terms of pedigree and skill level in the pace-bowling department will be the Australian trio of Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, and Josh Hazlewood.

However, what separates the Aussie pace attack from India's is the wealth of World Cup experience and the presence of a left-arm pacer.

The awesome threesome was integral in Australia winning the 2015 ODI World Cup, the 2021 T20 World Cup, and the 2021-23 World Test Championship.

Add to it that Hazlewood is the No.2 ranked ODI bowler and Starc No.6, and it is a no-brainer that Australia possesses the deadliest pace trio in the World Cup. Starc was also the leading wicket-taker in both the 2015 and 2019 World Cups and the Player of the Tournament in 2015.

The three gun pacers are also complimented well by the presence of nagging line and length bowlers - Sean Abbott, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Marsh, and Cameron Green as backups.

Much like several previous World Cups, it is undeniable that Australia enters the tournament boasting the best pace-bowling weapons.

Pace bowling attack: Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Sean Abbott, Marcus Stoinis, Cameron Green, Mitchell Marsh